SME Recognizes 2022 Distinguished Faculty Advisors

Six professors from Texas State, Tennessee State, Drexel University, Arizona State, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma State were selected.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. , Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SME has selected six Distinguished Faculty Advisors for 2022 in recognition of their service to the organization and their student chapters in advancing manufacturing knowledge, education, and SME's mission of promoting manufacturing technology and developing a skilled workforce. Established in 2011, the award is presented to SME student chapter faculty advisors to recognize their continued oversight and engagement efforts in advocating for students and the manufacturing industry.

2022 Distinguished Faculty Advisors (from left to right): Top Row: Bahram Asiabanpour, Hitesh Vora, Jerry Gintz Bottom Row: Vishwas Bedekar, “Wayne” Hung, and Yalcin Ertekin. (PRNewswire)

"These faculty advisors, all SME members, demonstrate the leadership that's needed to guide the next generation of manufacturing talent," said 2022 SME Member Council chair, Jennifer Fielding, PhD, Air Force Research Laboratory. "The commitment from each professor is imperative for the growth of the organization's student chapters."

SME student chapter faculty advisors utilize their expertise to integrate real-world manufacturing experiences into their classrooms, offer on-site research lab experience, sponsor attendance at industry conferences, and co-author scientific papers published in peer-reviewed journals and professional conferences. This year's awardees include a cross-section of engineering professors from universities across the US.

Bahram Asiabanpour, PhD, CMfgE, Professor and Manufacturing Engineering Program Coordinator Ingram School of Engineering, Texas State University, San Marcos , Texas

Vishwas N. Bedekar , PhD , Associate Professor, Department of Engineering Technology, Middle Tennessee State University , Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Yalcin M. Ertekin , PhD, CMfgE , Clinical Professor, Department of Engineering Technology, Drexel University , Philadelphia

Jerry Gintz , Senior Lecturer, Honors Faculty, School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks, Arizona State University , Mesa, Arizona

Nguyen P. "Wayne" Hung, PhD , Professor, Faculty Fellow, Texas A&M University, College Station , Texas

Hitesh D. Vora , PhD, Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater , Oklahoma

Each faculty advisor receives a monetary award from SME to advance their professional development in the field, as well as a certificate of appreciation. Additional award information can be found at sme.org/faculty-award.

About SME

We believe in the power of technology and the innovation of people to advance our nation and solve some of the world's greatest problems. For 90 years, SME has been leading the manufacturing ecosystem to elevate manufacturers, academia, professionals, and the communities in which they operate. We build the bridge from today to the future by developing the next generation of manufacturing talent and informing industry on technology advances that can propel their operations into excellence. Learn more at sme.org , follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg .

Media Contact:

Michael Scholl

Senior PR Representative, SME

mscholl@sme.org

Tel. +1 313-425-3040

SME logo (PRNewsFoto/SME) (PRNewsfoto/SME) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SME