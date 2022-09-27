Streetsense Announces Purchase of Pure Grey, Marriott International's Food & Beverage Consultancy

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Streetsense , an experience-focused strategy and design collective, is pleased to today announce the acquisition of Pure Grey , Marriott International's in-house food and beverage concept and operations consultancy.

Pure Grey is a leading expert in food and beverage operations, hospitality-based consulting services and concept development. The firm delivers unmatched experiences across all hospitality segments, including licensing its own restaurant brands internationally, such as Spice Market and Market Kitchen. Pure Grey has developed many memorable restaurants and bars, from internationally acclaimed brands to bespoke concepts, including Revel & Rye at the New York Marriott Marquis, Laurel Brasserie & Bar at The Grand America Hotel (SLC), Spice Market at Live Aqua San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and the launch of the Market Kitchen brand at the new W Algarve in Portugal.

"The Pure Grey team members are masters of their craft, bringing deep expertise of restaurant and bar concept design and operations to their new roles at Streetsense," said Brian Taff, CEO of Streetsense. "Streetsense's well-established Eat & Drink studio combined with Pure Grey's operations and concept development capabilities will provide our clients the opportunity to imagine, create, build and operate leading hospitality and hospitality-led food and beverage brands and places worldwide."

"Streetsense is a long-term collaborator with deep knowledge of Marriott's 30 hotel brands, our food and beverage operations and our mission to deliver exceptionally well-executed experiences that resonate with guests and our hotel owners," said Matthew Von Ertfelda, Senior Vice President, Global Operations, Marriott International. "We are thrilled for Streetsense to expand on Pure Grey's expertise and continue to provide innovative food and beverage concepts and experiences to guests worldwide."

Streetsense is also excited to welcome Ed Viita, Pure Grey's Senior Director, as its new Managing Director of Hospitality. Under Viita's leadership, Pure Grey has become a leading hospitality, culinary and food and beverage consulting firm managing entire creative and operations teams. Viita has also developed independent restaurants, bars and hotels, including the world-renowned Artesian at The Langham Hotel and has relaunched the iconic SAVOY hotel in London.

The acquisition of Pure Grey reinforces Streetsense's continued commitment to creating amazing hospitality-driven experiences for places and brands globally. For more information, visit www.streetsense.com/hospitality/ .

