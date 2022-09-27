WorkTango Unveils Holistic Employee Experience Platform Accompanied by New Brand Identity

Award-winning employee experience company combines recognition and rewards, employee surveys and insights, and goals and feedback capabilities in modern SaaS platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkTango , a SaaS-based employee experience technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas, today announced the launch of its holistic WorkTango Employee Experience Platform and the unveiling of a new brand identity. Formerly known as Kazoo + WorkTango following an acquisition completed in April 2022, the software company provides the only holistic employee experience platform built for modern workplaces that enables meaningful recognition and rewards, offers actionable insights through employee surveys, and supports alignment through goal setting and feedback within a single solution.

The WorkTango Employee Experience Platform includes three core product pillars: Recognition & Rewards, Surveys & Insights, and Goals & Feedback. (PRNewswire)

"Quiet quitting and employee disengagement have become urgent C-suite imperatives." - Patrick Manzo , CEO of WorkTango

According to Gallup , the percentage of engaged workers in the U.S. declined last year for the first time in over a decade. In fact, just over one-third of employees (34%) were engaged.

"'Quiet quitting' and employee disengagement have become urgent C-suite and board-level imperatives," said Patrick Manzo, CEO of WorkTango. "These are not truly new phenomena, however, and nearly a decade ago, we built the first iteration of our employee experience platform to address these same challenges head-on. The holistic, enhanced WorkTango platform we announced today is a proven solution for improving employee engagement, motivation, and alignment – and has a direct impact on our customers' bottom lines as a result."

WorkTango's platform is currently used by over a thousand enterprise, midmarket, and SMB organizations that derive a range of measurable outcomes from the software investment.

"WorkTango's unified employee experience platform kept our company's culture alive even through the pandemic. We can continually measure both the pulse of our employees and see our data in real time," said Judy Hendriks, Chief People Officer of Harris, a provider of mission-critical global software solutions. "We rely on WorkTango to understand trends and the engagement of our global employee base. The ROI of WorkTango has been impactful culturally and organizationally."

WorkTango's holistic Employee Experience Platform offers organizations:

Recognition & Rewards: The ability to amplify and incentivize key values and behaviors across the business.

Employee Surveys & Insights: Functionality to measure employee and team engagement across the entire employee lifecycle and collect authentic feedback to support action.

Goals & Feedback: Integrated technology to champion employee success with continuous alignment conversations, individual goal-setting, and company OKR tracking.

"When it comes to human resources technology, organizations are often faced with the choice of purchasing multiple best-of-breed solutions to meet their needs, or buying an expensive platform that offers hundreds of features yet still falls short in one or two critical areas," said Bret Starr, Partner and CEO of work-tech analyst firm The Starr Conspiracy. "WorkTango has built an elegant and affordable platform inclusive of everything needed to: help organizations regularly gather and act on company-wide, team, and individual insights; measure employee engagement and recognize and reward employees in real-time; and support employee-company alignment through integrated goal setting and feedback."

WorkTango's platform is the recipient of a number of awards, including Talent Culture's 2022 HR Technology Leader award. In 2022, WorkTango was named as a Leader across seven categories in G2's Summer Grid Report, including Employee Engagement and Employee Recognition. Beyond this industry recognition, WorkTango's platform is enabling greater employee retention and satisfaction for customers. Meredith, an agency customer who uses the WorkTango platform, credits it with a 50% reduction in staff turnover within 12 months. Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union attributes adopting WorkTango with a 68% increase in member service scores.

More information about WorkTango can be found on the company's new website at worktango.com .

About WorkTango

WorkTango revolutionizes how the world's most forward-thinking companies engage and inspire their people. WorkTango offers the only Employee Experience Platform that enables meaningful recognition and rewards, offers actionable insights through employee surveys, and supports alignment through goal setting and feedback. WorkTango is built for the workplace we all want to be a part of – where priorities become clear, achievements are celebrated, and employees have a voice. Learn more at worktango.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorkTango