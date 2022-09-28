Copper Mountain Mining Announces a 57% Increase in Copper Mineral Reserves at the Copper Mountain Mine and Updated Life of Mine Plan

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimate and revised life of mine plan for its 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine, located in southern British Columbia. The new life of mine plan, based only on Mineral Reserves, supports an updated mill expansion scenario to 65,000 tpd ("65ktpd Expansion"), producing a total of 4.1 billion pounds of copper equivalent(1) over a mine life of 32 years with robust economics including an after-tax net present value ("NPV") at an 8% discount rate of $1.24 billion(1).
All metrics are on a 100% basis and all amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
- Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of Mineral Reserves) estimate of 1.1 billion tonnes increased by(2):
- Proven and probable Mineral Reserves estimate of 702 million tonnes increased by(2):
- Total mine life has been extended to 32 years with the 65ktpd Expansion commencing in 2028.
- Annual average production(3) of 138 million pounds of copper equivalent (114 million pounds of copper, 54,000 ounces of gold and 367,000 ounces of silver).
- After-tax NPV (8%)(1) of $1.24 billion.
- All-in cost ("AIC")(3) of $1.76 per pound of copper, net of by-product credits.
1.
Based on a C$1.30 to US$1.00 exchange rate and consensus metal prices for years 1, 2, 3 and long-term, respectively, of: $3.73, $3.86, $3.94 and $3.60 per pound copper; $1,796, $1,762, $1,749 and $1,650 per ounce of gold; and $21.86, $22.30, $22.24 and $21.35 per ounce of silver.
2.
Compared to the prior technical report titled "Copper Mountain Mine 65 kt/d Expansion Study and Life-of-Mine Plan NI 43-101 Technical Report" with an effective date of September 1, 2020 and dated November 30, 2020.
3.
For the first 20 years, starting in 2023. The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measure of AIC per pound of copper produced to manage and evaluate its operating performance. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Performance Measures" in this press release.
"These results illustrate the size and scale of the Copper Mountain Mine," stated Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President and CEO. "Our large Mineral Reserves base underpins our updated 65ktpd Expansion study, which estimates total production of over 4.1 billion pounds of copper equivalent over a mine life that will extend beyond 30 years. Increasing plant capacity to 65ktpd requires only modest initial development capital, which is self funded with mine cash flow. In fact, not only is the Copper Mountain Mine able to fund capital required over the life of mine, but it is also expected to generate significant free cash flow beyond these requirements. In addition, higher-grade exploration upside remains, particularly at depth, providing further reserve expansion potential. With Mineral Reserves at the Copper Mountain Mine continuing to grow, the Company's total Mineral Reserves estimate, including at the Eva Copper Project, is now at 5.4 billion pounds of copper and over 2.6 million ounces of gold. We have two large, scalable assets in two of the best mining jurisdictions in the world."
The Executive Summary of the NI 43-101 technical report (the "2022 Technical Report") for the new life of mine plan for the Copper Mountain Mine is available on the Copper Mountain website at www.CuMtn.com. The Company will file the full 2022 Technical Report on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) within the next seven days and such report will be available at that time on the Company's website.
The 65ktpd Expansion includes a new primary crusher feed hopper, modifications to the primary gyratory crusher, the installation of a High-Pressure Grinding Roll (HPGR) circuit, the addition of a fourth ball mill, a regrind verti-mill, additional rougher and cleaner flotation circuit capacity, and electrical system upgrades. The existing SAG mill will be retired. The fourth ball mill, a 22 ft by 38 ft mill, will be installed adjacent to the third ball mill within the existing building. With the addition of the fourth ball mill, the ball milling line will comprise four mills operating in parallel: two identical 24 ft x 30 ft mills, and two identical 22 ft x 38 ft mills (see Appendix 2 for the proposed 65ktpd process flowsheet). This work will allow for increased throughput with a slightly coarser grind size P80 of 165 µm as compared to the current grind size of 150 µm.
The 65ktpd Expansion is a planned plant-wide improvement that increases throughput in addition to:
- Reducing operating costs using newer but proven technologies and equipment;
- Reducing energy consumption through more efficient grinding unit operations; and
- Improving flotation performance with substantially more capacity at the rougher and cleaner stages.
The mine plan is based only on Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at the Copper Mountain Mine, and indicates a 32-year life of mine, which comprises 30 years of mining and milling followed by 2 years of processing the low-grade stockpiles. The plan indicates average copper equivalent production of 138 million pounds per annum for the first 20 years starting in 2023. The increased milling rate to 65,000 tonnes per day is planned to commence in 2028. The additional mining equipment required includes one additional shovel, 21 haul trucks and one additional drill for a total of five shovels, 49 220-t haul trucks and six blasthole drills. The 65ktpd Expansion also includes Trolley Assist on the East haul road.
Significant exploration potential remains at the Copper Mountain Mine with mineralization open both laterally and at depth. Multiple historical drillholes end in copper mineralization and geophysical data suggests the copper deposit extends below the current known resource.
Total ore mined is expected to be 652 million tonnes and total waste mined is expected to be 1,356 million tonnes, with a strip ratio of 2.08:1. Using average recoveries of 87.9% for copper, 66.8% for gold and 68.2% for silver, total production is expected to be 4.1 billion pounds of copper equivalent composed of 3.4 billion pounds of copper, 1.6 million ounces of gold and 11.6 million ounces of silver. A summary of mining, processing and production metrics is provided below. A more detailed life of mine production schedule will be available in the 2022 Technical Report on SEDAR.
Parameter(1)
Unit
Value
Total Ore Mined
kt
652,015
Total Waste
kt
1,356,381
Strip Ratio
w:o
2.08
Processing Rate (after year 2028)
t/d
65,000
Total Copper Equivalent Produced
Mlb
4,116
Total Copper Produced
Mlb
3,402
Total Gold Produced
koz
1,557
Total Silver Produced
koz
11,629
Average Annual Copper Equivalent(2)
Mlb
138.4
Average Annual Copper Produced(2)
Mlb
113.6
Average Annual Gold Produced(2)
koz
54.0
Average Annual Silver Produced(2)
koz
367.0
Average Cu Head Grade
%
0.25 %
Average Au Head Grade
g/t
0.10
Average Ag Head Grade
g/t
0.8
Cu Recoveries
%
87.9
Au Recoveries
%
66.8
Ag Recoveries
%
68.2
Mine Life (including stockpile years)
years
32
(1)
All parameters do not include 2022.
(2)
For years 1-20, starting in 2023.
The initial capital cost required to increase throughput to 65,000 tonnes per day is estimated to be approximately $237 million. This includes the installation of the HPGR circuit, buildings, fourth ball mill, regrind circuit, verti-mill, additional rougher and cleaner flotation circuits, and electrical system upgrades. Other development capital requirements estimated at $223 million subsequently required over the remaining mine life, include additional mobile mining equipment, the East haul road Trolley Assist and water management related expenditures.
Total sustaining capital for the life of mine is estimated to be $828 million. With the 65ktpd Expansion's significant increase in Mineral Reserves and mine life, an additional replacement cycle for the mining fleet has been factored into the sustaining capital estimate which contributes to most of the total estimate.
Initial 65ktpd Expansion CAPEX Breakdown
$M
Direct Costs
Site Water Management
$4.3
Process Plant Ancilliaries
$1.9
Crushing, HPGR, Ore Storage and Conveying
$67.6
Grinding
$20.1
Flotation and Regrind
$24.7
Reagents
$0.1
Buildings
$14.7
Site Development & Plant Roads
$2.4
New Ingerbelle Bridge
$12.9
Transformers and Substations
$8.6
Freight & Logistics
$3.5
Direct Costs Subtotal
$160.7
Indirect Costs
EPCM
$14.5
Project Indirects
$16.6
Engineering Support for Permitting
$1.2
Contingency
$43.9
Indirect Costs Total
$76.2
Total Initial 65ktpd Expansion CAPEX
$236.9
LOM Capital Costs
$M
Sustaining Capital
Mine (Includes Capital Leases on Fleet Replacement)
$715.5
Mill & Site
$112.0
Total Sustaining Capital
$827.5
Other Development Capital
$222.8
AIC per pound of copper produced is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Performance Measures" in this press release.
Total LOM operating unit costs are estimated to be $10.14 per tonne milled, which includes mining cost per tonne milled of $5.75, milling cost per tonne milled of $3.87 and G&A cost per tonne milled of $0.51. Mining cost per tonne mined is estimated to be $1.70. A unit cost breakdown is provided below.
Unit Operating Costs
$ per tonne milled
Mine Cost per Tonne Milled
$5.75
Mill Cost per Tonne Milled
$3.87
G&A Cost per Tonne Milled
$0.51
Total Operating Cost per Tonne Milled
$10.14
Notes: Mining costs are inclusive of costs to rehandle the existing ore stockpiles.
The above costs result in an average AIC per pound of copper of $1.76 for the first 20 years of mine life.
The after-tax NPV for the 65ktpd Expansion at the Copper Mountain Mine assuming an 8% discount rate is estimated to be $1.24 billion. The economics are calculated assuming a Canadian Dollar to U.S. Dollar exchange rate of 1.30 to 1 and long-term metal prices of $3.60 per pound copper, $1,650 per ounce of gold and $21.35 per ounce of silver. Metal price assumptions are based on consensus forecasts. A sensitivity analysis on varying copper prices was completed on the after-tax NPV (8%) and the results are summarized below.
Copper prices
After-tax NPV (8%)
-10 %
$956 million
$3.60
$1,245 million
+10 %
$1,532 million
A summary of the Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources estimates is provided below as of August 1, 2022. The Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.
Copper Mountain Mine Mineral Reserves Estimate (as of August 1, 2022)
Category
Tonnes
Cu Grade
Au Grade
Ag Grade
Cu Pounds
Au Ounces
Ag Ounces
Proven
CM M&N Total Pit
232,512
0.28
0.09
1.10
1,454
665
8,208
New Ingerbelle Pit
183,003
0.23
0.14
0.41
928
824
2,412
Subtotal Pit Only
415,515
0.26
0.11
0.79
2,382
1,488
10,620
Stockpile
51,765
0.15
0.04
0.45
176
67
749
Total Proven
467,280
0.25
0.10
0.76
2,557
1,555
11,369
Probable
CM M&N Total Pit
155,011
0.23
0.09
0.74
786
449
3,688
New Ingerbelle Pit
80,154
0.22
0.12
0.37
389
309
953
Total Probable
235,165
0.23
0.10
0.61
1,175
758
4,641
Proven + Probable
CM M&N Total Pit
387,522
0.26
0.09
0.95
2,240
1,113
11,895
New Ingerbelle Pit
263,157
0.23
0.13
0.40
1,317
1,133
3,366
Subtotal Pit Only
650,679
0.25
0.11
0.73
3,556
2,246
15,261
Stockpile
51,765
0.15
0.04
0.45
176
67
749
Total
702,444
0.24
0.10
0.71
3,732
2,313
16,010
1.
Mineral Reserves estimate was prepared in accordance with the Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia, as amended (the "JORC Code") and Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards on Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources (the "CIM Standards") adopted by the CIM Council on May 10, 2014.
2.
Mineral Reserves estimate was generated using the August 1, 2022 mining surface.
3.
Mineral Reserves estimate is reported at 0.10% and 0.13% Cu cut-off grade for New Ingerbelle and Copper Mountain Mine ("CMM") respectively.
4.
Mineral Reserves estimate is reported using long-term copper, gold, and silver prices of $2.75/lb, $1,500/oz, and $18.50/oz, respectively.
5.
An average CMM copper process recovery of 80%, gold process recovery of 65%, and silver process recovery of 70% is based on geo-metallurgical domains and actual plant values.
6.
An average New Ingerbelle copper process recovery of 88.5%, gold process recovery of 71%, and silver process recovery of 65% is based on geo-metallurgical domains, historical recoveries, and recent testwork.
7.
Average bulk density is 2.78 t/m3.
8.
Stockpile tonnes and grade are based on production grade control process.
9.
Totals may not add due to rounding.
Copper Mountain Mine Mineral Resources Estimate (as of August 1, 2022)
Category
Tonnes
Cu Grade
Au Grade
Ag Grade
Cu Pounds
Au Ounces
Ag Ounces
Measured
CM M&N Total Pit
346,989
0.24
0.08
0.92
1,862
877
10,294
New Ingerbelle Pit
198,241
0.24
0.14
0.41
1,027
905
2,588
Subtotal Pit Only
545,230
0.24
0.10
0.73
2,889
1.78
12.88
Stockpile
51,765
0.15
0.04
0.45
176
67
749
Total Measured
596,995
0.23
0.10
0.71
3,064
1,848
13,631
Indicated
CM M&N Total Pit
369,786
0.19
0.07
0.65
1,558
838
7,759
New Ingerbelle Pit
165,210
0.23
0.13
0.37
845
680
1,987
Total Indicated
534,995
0.20
0.09
0.57
2,402
1,518
9,745
Measured and Indicated
CM M&N Total Pit
716,775
0.22
0.07
0.78
3,420
1,714
18,053
New Ingerbelle Pit
363,451
0.23
0.14
0.39
1,872
1,585
4,574
Subtotal Pit Only
1,080,226
0.22
0.09
0.65
5,291
3,299
22,627
Stockpile
51,765
0.15
0.04
0.45
176
67
749
Total Measured and Indicated
1,131,991
0.22
0.09
0.64
5,467
3,366
23,376
Inferred
CM M&N Total Pit
290,841
0.19
0.08
0.65
1,216
710
6,072
New Ingerbelle Pit
154,800
0.20
0.11
0.32
696
567
1,603
Total Inferred
445,641
0.19
0.09
0.54
1,912
1,278
7,674
1.
Mineral Resources estimate was prepared in accordance with the JORC Code and the CIM Standards.
2.
Mineral Resources were estimated using the August 1, 2022 mining surface for the Copper Mountain Mine.
3.
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Due to the uncertainty that may be attached to Inferred Mineral Resources, it cannot be assumed that all or any part of the Inferred Mineral Resource will be upgraded to an Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource as a result of continued exploration.
4.
Mineral Resources estimate is constrained by a $3.50/lb Cu pit shell.
5.
Cut-off grade is based on copper grade only.
6.
Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.
7.
Cut-off grades applied at 0.10% Cu.
8.
Totals may not add due to rounding.
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Patrick Redmond, Ph.D., P.Geo. Dr. Redmond is a full-time employee of the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code. Dr. Redmond does consent to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Mineral Resources estimate for the Copper Mountain Mine was prepared by Patrick Redmond, Ph.D., P.Geo. who is the Senior Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience at Copper Mountain. Dr. Redmond serves as the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the Mineral Resources estimate at the Copper Mountain Mine. Dr. Redmond consents to the inclusion of the Mineral Resources estimate in this news release and has approved the Mineral Resources information included in this news release.
Mr. Alberto Chang, P.Eng., serves as the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 for information regarding the Copper Mountain Mine's technical information and Mineral Reserves estimate. Mr. Chang is the Vice President, Mining of Copper Mountain and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
The qualified persons have verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and are not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.
Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 90 million pounds of copper equivalent. Copper Mountain also has the development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".
Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.
APPENDIX 1: LIFE OF MINE PRODUCTION PLAN (Excluding Stockpile Years)
Units
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
Ore mined
kt
14,286
13,822
12,620
14,589
15,090
21,289
27,073
25,978
24,167
29,194
25,624
33,053
40,844
33,798
8,908
14,723
Waste Mined
kt
51,688
52,796
42,512
44,506
40,616
58,505
46,496
53,993
55,827
50,743
54,371
43,337
35,784
39,872
53,842
52,959
Total material mined (excl. rehandle)
kt
65,974
66,618
55,131
59,095
55,706
79,793
73,569
79,970
79,994
79,937
79,995
76,390
76,628
73,670
62,750
67,682
Stripping ratio
w:o
3.62
3.82
3.37
3.05
2.69
2.75
1.72
2.08
2.31
1.74
2.12
1.31
0.88
1.18
6.04
3.60
Tonnes milled per day
TPD
44,997
44,997
44,997
44,997
44,997
49,863
65,001
65,000
65,000
64,824
65,009
64,997
65,009
64,822
65,000
65,000
Head Grades Milled:
Copper
%
0.35 %
0.28 %
0.28 %
0.35 %
0.44 %
0.24 %
0.27 %
0.22 %
0.23 %
0.27 %
0.24 %
0.27 %
0.30 %
0.26 %
0.17 %
0.20 %
Gold
g/t
0.07
0.08
0.06
0.07
0.10
0.15
0.18
0.12
0.13
0.16
0.14
0.15
0.18
0.15
0.09
0.07
Silver
g/t
1.53
1.22
1.07
1.47
1.91
0.43
0.51
0.39
0.41
0.46
0.43
0.45
0.48
0.45
0.34
0.70
Recoveries:
Copper
%
88 %
89 %
87 %
88 %
89 %
89 %
89 %
88 %
88 %
89 %
88 %
89 %
89 %
89 %
82 %
86 %
Gold
%
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
69 %
65 %
Silver
%
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
66 %
70 %
Recovered Metal:
Copper
Mlb
112
92
88
111
141
87
128
100
107
124
109
124
140
122
75
91
Gold
Koz
25
27
20
25
33
62
94
62
69
83
74
82
98
79
50
33
Silver
Koz
566
451
397
542
708
165
252
194
201
230
213
222
240
222
171
371
Units
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
Ore mined
kt
26,372
25,733
21,986
765
16,375
27,146
28,057
26,980
20,780
23,239
24,954
26,031
28,038
507
Waste Mined
kt
47,003
47,362
37,887
28,897
31,244
41,322
44,712
47,821
53,640
52,799
43,493
31,952
41,883
28,521
Total material mined (excl. rehandle)
kt
73,374
73,094
59,873
29,662
47,618
68,468
72,769
74,802
74,420
76,038
68,447
57,983
69,920
29,027
Stripping ratio
w:o
1.78
1.84
1.72
37.79
1.91
1.52
1.59
1.77
2.58
2.27
1.74
1.23
1.49
56.28
Tonnes milled per day
TPD
64,993
64,832
65,008
65,000
65,000
64,824
65,002
65,007
65,000
64,822
65,000
65,000
65,012
64,822
Head Grades Milled:
Copper
%
0.34 %
0.40 %
0.23 %
0.15 %
0.22 %
0.25 %
0.22 %
0.28 %
0.33 %
0.20 %
0.24 %
0.18 %
0.24 %
0.15 %
Gold
g/t
0.11
0.10
0.08
0.04
0.08
0.10
0.10
0.11
0.08
0.10
0.11
0.06
0.10
0.05
Silver
g/t
1.22
1.77
0.66
0.45
0.64
0.70
0.65
0.96
1.39
0.68
0.81
0.57
0.77
0.51
Recoveries:
Copper
%
89 %
89 %
89 %
90 %
89 %
89 %
89 %
89 %
87 %
89 %
90 %
89 %
90 %
82 %
Gold
%
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
65 %
Silver
%
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
70 %
Recovered Metal:
Copper
Mlb
157
185
107
73
102
117
102
130
151
95
112
84
111
67
Gold
Koz
54
48
42
20
42
49
49
53
40
49
55
32
50
26
Silver
Koz
654
945
354
242
343
372
347
513
740
365
432
303
412
271
