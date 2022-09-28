NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to present at the 2022 Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream & Clean Energy Conference

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that they plan to present at the 2022 Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream & Clean Energy Conference in New York City on Sept. 29, 2022, at noon ET. A live audio webcast and a copy of the presentation materials will be available at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors or www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the links listed above.

(PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America's largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2022 list of "World's Most Admired Companies," recognized on Fortune's 2021 list of companies that "Change the World" and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy Partners acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects with stable, long-term cash flows. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy Partners owns interests in geographically diverse wind, solar and energy storage projects in the U.S. as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas and Pennsylvania. For more information about NextEra Energy Partners, please visit: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP logo (PRNewsFoto/NextEra Energy Partners, LP) (PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy Partners, LP,Nex) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.; NextEra Energy Partners, LP