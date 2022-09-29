BIOSYNTHETIC® TECHNOLOGIES WINS THE COSMETICS & TOILETRIES (C&T) ALLĒ AWARDS FOR THE BIOESTOLIDE 250 IN THE BASE INGREDIENT CATEGORY.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosynthetic® Technologies, LLC today announced that their uniquely sustainable BioEstolide™ 250, has won the Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards in the base ingredient category.

This year, Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) and Allured Business Media present the C&T Allē Award. A newly reinvented awards program bringing behind-the-scenes ingenuity in cosmetics and personal care R&D into the spotlight. The Allē award honor the scientific discipline, formulating skills, resourcefulness and creativity of innovators throughout the cosmetic product development process—from ingredient suppliers and finished product manufacturers, to test method/tool designers, digital tech developers and more.

"We are proud to say that the BioEstolide 250, has won this incredible award for novel base ingredient in personal care formulations," says Mark Miller, CEO at Biosynthetic Technologies. "Our R&D team has worked extremely hard to develop this product that has so many extraordinary benefits for Personal Care formulation. The BioEstolide 250 can function as a sustainable silicone alternative and delivers superior heat protection in hair care formulations. In addition, the BioEstolides adds shine and luster to hair care formulations as well as an enhanced sensory profile to skin care formulations. Highlighting an excellent achievement in personal care R&D innovation!"

BioEstolides™ are biobased emollients that are natural, sustainable and come with a wide range of superior performance benefits. These multi-functional, eco-friendly ingredients are derived from Castor and deliver an excellent sensory profile with a NEGATIVE carbon footprint. These patented BioEstolides offer enhanced oxidative stability, provide an extended shelf-life and superior performance characteristics when compared to other natural oils. BioEstolide 250 (Acetyl Ethylhexyl Polyhydroxystearate) is a biobased base ingredient that provides moisturization as well as a superior sensory profile for the skin. In hair applications, BioEstolide™ 250 provides a barrier to retain moisture and protect against heat, while providing additional shine for a healthier look and feel.

"We are excited to win this award for the BioEstolide 250," says Dr. Matthew Kriech, COO at Biosynthetic Technologies. "The market is in desperate need for sustainable and biobased ingredients that deliver performance and superior features and benefits and that deliver a novel technology. Many manufacturers are looking for more sustainable products that can deliver performance and aid in the quest for corporate initiatives of carbon neutrality goals and improved ES&G, the BioEstolide 250 delivers on all fronts!"

The BioEstolide product line is distributed exclusively by Univar Solutions in North America, Latin America and Europe and is available in a range of dynamic viscosities and Natural Origin Indexes.

About Biosynthetic® Technologies LLC:

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in personal care. Biosynthetic Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic™ Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

