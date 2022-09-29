Checkpoint Surgical launches CHECKPOINT GEMINI™ Bipolar Nerve Stimulator for precise stimulation

CLEVELAND, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkpoint Surgical today announced the addition of CHECKPOINT GEMINI™ to the company's industry-leading line of intraoperative nerve stimulators. An addition to the company's flagship CHECKPOINT Nerve Stimulator Portfolio, Checkpoint Gemini is designed to deliver more precise stimulation.

"This expansion of Checkpoint Surgical's stimulator portfolio ensures that we provide the surgeon with the optimal solution for clinical nerve procedures," said Derek Lewis, President, and CEO of Checkpoint Surgical. "Checkpoint Gemini complements our existing stimulators with a device optimized for precise nerve surgeries."

While CHECKPOINT GUARDIAN™ offers the clinical versatility to locate nerves through dense tissue and assess motor nerve function, the new Checkpoint Gemini allows more precise direct nerve stimulation even at the fascicular level. Gemini has been designed to provide surgeons greater clarity to determine which fascicle within a nerve is responsible for which response.

Checkpoint Gemini's precision is made possible by the device's innovative bipolar probe design, which focuses the energy delivered into a small area. This is in comparison to the monopolar probe of the Checkpoint Guardian, which delivers a broader field of stimulation. Checkpoint Gemini's focused stimulation at 32Hz provides a tetanic muscle response, even on fast-twitch muscle tissue such as that found in the face or pediatric anatomy.

Like all Checkpoint stimulators, Checkpoint Gemini's biphasic waveform delivers safe, continuous nerve activation without diminished response. Checkpoint Gemini provides the same usability features as the Checkpoint Guardian, including visual confirmation of stimulation delivery and a precise LCD status indicator of amplitude and pulse duration.

About Checkpoint Surgical

Checkpoint Surgical is a privately held medical device company based in Cleveland, Ohio. The company works with surgeons to advance the science and practice of peripheral nerve care through research, education, and innovative product development. Checkpoint Surgical's state-of-the-art nerve stimulation devices have become the standard of care for intraoperative nerve stimulation. The company is actively developing new products to support the entire continuum of intraoperative nerve care. For more information about Checkpoint Surgical, visit www.checkpointsurgical.com.

