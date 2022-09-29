Elm Tree Communities Announces Commencement of Leasing at Blueway Commons in Haddam, Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elm Tree Communities today announced the commencement of residential leasing at Blueway Commons, a luxury, 56-unit multifamily community in Haddam, Connecticut, consisting of three garden-style residential buildings and a state-of-the-art resident clubhouse.

Blueway Commons, a luxury, 56-unit multifamily community in Haddam, Connecticut. (PRNewswire)

"We are so pleased to have Alexis Lissabet leading our leasing efforts at Blueway Commons," said Jeff Hartmann, the founder and CEO of Elm Tree Communities. Blue Way Commons will provide an attractive new home for professionals, families, and empty-nesters seeking an exceptional residential experience in the Connecticut River Valley.

Blueway Commons offers six unique floor plans to cater to an array of lifestyles, with residences of one and two-bedroom options ranging from 815 to 1180 square feet. The apartment homes provide modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceilings, balconies, and managed Wi-Fi technology, offering residents one Gigabyte of Wi-Fi throughout the complex. Additional in-unit features include contemporary bathrooms, spacious kitchens with islands, quartz countertops, energy-efficient appliances, ceiling fans, oversized walk-in closets, and spacious balconies. Valet Living is our trash valet partner where Blueway Commons Residents receive doorstep collection of trash and recycling five nights a week

Residents at Blueway Commons can enjoy a 2,200-square-foot clubhouse featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, social room, and TV lounge with a billiard table and an outdoor lounge area with seating for gathering with friends. Residents will also have access to a 24-hour secure package room, three dual-port electric car charging stations, an outdoor pet exercise area, secure digital access control systems throughout the community, attractive landscaping, and professional on-site maintenance staff.

Blueway Commons is within walking distance of the iconic Swing Bridge that links Haddam and East Haddam. The complex will offer residents an outdoor lifestyle near the Connecticut River with kayaking, biking trails, and waterfront dining in the surrounding area.

In 2012, the Connecticut River was declared the first National Blueway, which Blueway Commons is named, and our development draws its inspiration. Blueway Commons will offer residents a hospitality experience with design innovation, a sense of community, a 24-hour fitness option, and a connection to the natural environment of the Connecticut River.

Located at 3 Brookes Court, Haddam, CT., Blueway Commons is east of exit seven off Connecticut Route 9, twelve minutes north of Interstate highway 95, and convenient to the Amtrak and Shoreline East trains. The complex is fifteen minutes south of Middletown. Situated near popular downtown Chester, CT, nearby stores and restaurants within a 15-minute drive include River Valley Provisions, Stop and Shop, CVS, Dunkin, Cumberland Farms, The Blue Oar, Little House Brewing Company, River Tavern, Grand Arso, and more.

The Blueway Commons on-site leasing office will open on October 3rd, and online leasing has started today, with residential move-ins beginning in late December 2022. Please go to our website, www.bluewaycommons.com, to obtain additional information and begin the application process

About Elm Tree Communities: Elm Tree Communities, LLC ("ETC"), headquartered in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the Northeastern United States.

