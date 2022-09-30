Bradford White demonstrates industry support with PHCCCONNECT2022 partnership

Leading manufacturer will showcase new Infiniti® tankless and AeroTherm® heat pump water heater

products at October conference as CEO Bruce Carnevale shares industry insights

AMBLER, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will serve as strategic partner for PHCCCONNECT2022, the premier annual conference for plumbing, heating and cooling professionals, in Charlotte, N.C., in October.

Bradford White Corporation will serve as strategic partner for PHCCCONNECT2022, the premier annual conference for plumbing, heating and cooling professionals, in Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 5-7. (PRNewswire)

PHCCCONNECT2022, scheduled for Oct. 5-7 at the Charlotte Convention Center, is hosted by the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC), a leading organization representing professionals in residential, commercial, new construction, industrial and service and repair segments of the plumbing and HVAC industry.

During the event, Bradford White Water Heaters will introduce innovative new high-efficiency technology at its exhibition booth. In addition, Bradford White representatives, including Bradford White Corp. President and CEO Bruce Carnevale, will share industry and company insights at multiple scheduled presentations throughout the conference.

"Bradford White and PHCC share a commitment to the professionals who make up the foundation of our industry, and we're honored to support this important event," said Carl Pinto, Jr., senior director of marketing communications for Bradford White. "PHCCCONNECT2022 gives us a chance to connect with colleagues and partners as we all share solutions and strategies for moving our industry into the future."

Representatives from Bradford White will be available during the event's Product and Technology Showcase in Booth 700 to provide information about Bradford White's full line of products, including the new Infiniti ® Tankless GR and the AeroTherm ® Series Heat Pump Water Heater featuring Bradford White Connect™.

Carnevale will deliver a State of the Industry report at the opening breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 6 , at 8 a.m.

Carnevale will participate in a keynote panel discussion about challenges facing the industry in 2022, followed by an audience Q&A, on Friday, Oct. 7 , from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Tom Kelly , Bradford White's technical sales manager for specialty products, will lead a seminar on tankless water heater installation tips and practical troubleshooting on Wednesday, Oct. 5 , at 9 a.m. in room E217.

PHCC provides legislative advocacy, education and training to approximately 3,300 plumbing and HVACR open shop and union businesses and 65,000 technicians. Approximately 125 state and local association affiliates are part of PHCC's chapter network.

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

