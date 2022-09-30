Caring Senior Service business owner contributes to National Aging in Place Council book on senior care planning

Wayne Mitchell, owner of two Caring Senior Service locations in Northern Virginia, helps pen answers to some common individualized senior care preparation questions

GAINESVILLE, Va., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical home care company with more than 50 locations throughout the United States, today announced that one of its business owners has authored a chapter in an upcoming National Aging in Place Council (NAIPC) book offering answers to common questions older Americans face when making aging-related plans.

Wayne Mitchell, owner of two Caring Senior Service locations in Northern Virginia, is the author of a chapter in a new National Aging in Place Council book that answers common questions about how to plan care as people age. (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to be chosen to participate in this endeavor," said Wayne Mitchell, who owns Caring Senior Service locations in Gainesville and Fredericksburg, Virginia, and was asked to write a chapter in the upcoming book as a member of NAIPC's board of directors. "This is an important conversation we should all be having with our loved ones, whether we are the person who plans to age-in-place or are the adult child of older parents. More and more people are planning to stay in their own homes longer and need to make decisions about their long-term plans."

The book, entitled, "Aging in Place Conversations: What Industry Experts Have to Say," was released Sept. 29.

"We are thrilled Wayne was invited to share his experiences working in the aging industry on a national level," said Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter. "Americans often want to delay aging, so we put off discussions of future plans. This can lead to problems in the long run when the children of aging parents have to make sudden decisions that might not be what their parents want. The questions Wayne answers in his chapter are something we have needed to address for a long time in this industry. We're glad to see this book come to fruition."

Mitchell started his healthcare career as a paramedic before transitioning to corporate America for 30 years. He became interested in the senior care industry after experiencing difficulties finding care for his own parents. This helped him understand the life-changing stages seniors go through and gave him the desire to expand care to seniors in his community.

"As our population continues to age, we have a set of questions ahead of us that need to be addressed in order to provide the right answers," Mitchell said. "This book does some of the homework for us. I'm proud I could share the answers to questions I had when I first started this journey so that others can learn from my experiences."

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the U.S. Its non-profit "Close the Gap in Senior Care" began in 2021 to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. This program was launched when Salter rode an electric bike more than 9,000 miles to each Caring Senior Service location nationwide to raise awareness of home modifications needed to avoid fall risks among the senior population. For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caring Senior Service