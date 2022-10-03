Introducing meviy, A Fast & Affordable Solution for Custom Part Procurement

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MISUMI, a global manufacturer and distributor of configurable components for industrial automation, announces meviy, a new on-demand procurement software. meviy offers a free-to-use online service designed to review and purchase cost-effective custom parts in just a few clicks.

meviy, an on-demand procurement software powered by MISUMI, is now available in the United States .

This breakthrough service allows engineers, designers, and makers the ability to upload 3D models directly to meviy. Users can verify tolerances, get pricing and lead time information, and easily order their products online at any time. Once custom parts are purchased, they are shipped within a few weeks.

"Customers receive affordable, accurate quotes in minutes vs weeks," said Tetsuji Saikawa, General Manager of Industrial Digital Manufacturing, at MISUMI USA.

Features and benefits of meviy include:

The ability to turn 3D models into 2D drawings, saving time.

An easy, free-to-use system available 24/7 for users.

An affordable solution for procuring custom machined plates and sheet metal items.

Delivery on the specified day.

meviy will be available in the United States starting October 3, 2022. Visit misumi.info/meviy to learn more.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a manufacturer and distribution for configurable components and off-the-shelf products. With a vast selection of 80 sextillion standard and customized parts, MISUMI is an unmatched, one-stop shop to meet customer specifications. MISUMI is committed to empowering customers to do high-precision design work incredibly fast.

For more information, visit misumiusa.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Misumi USA