Over 500 Preservation Leaders at Historic New England Summit in Worcester, MA, October 13-14

BOSTON, October 3, 2022 -- More than five hundred of the country's preservation experts, professionals, and community leaders come together on October 13-14 for the first time ever at the two-day Historic New England Summit.

Leading Voices at the Summit

Catalytic voices from around the country will explore critical, transformative issues in building more livable, resilient communities in the 21st century, including:

Catherine Allgor , Massachusetts Historical Society

Deborah Berke , Deborah Berke Partners

Luke Bronin , Mayor of Hartford

Ed Carr , Clark University

Barnaby Evans , Waterfire

Michelle Finamore , Fashion and Design Curator

Françoise Hamlin, Brown University

Brandon Haw , Brandon Haw Architecture

Elizabeth Hitchcock , Orbit Group

Eric Höweler, Höweler and Yoon

Kate Lear , Ballet Hispanico

Uli Lorimer , Native Plant Trust

Patricia O'Donnell , Heritage Landscapes

Byron Rushing , Roxbury Historical Society

Candelaria Silva-Collins , George B. Henderson Foundation

Carl Skelton , Gotham Innovation Greenhouse

Nader Tehrani , NADAAA

Sarah Turner , North Bennet Street School

Major Cultural Urban Adaptive Reuse Concept to be Unveiled at Summit

As part of Historic New England's long-term community building initiatives, the organization will unveil a major urban adaptive reuse concept at the Summit, Vin Cipolla, Historic New England President and CEO, announced today.

"We know that preservation works. By integrating the past with the present and informing the future by creating better places to live and work, we can advance our cities and towns. In the 21st century, historic preservation can lead in reimagining our communities to deliver new stories, experiences and opportunities and take on even more public-facing and civically engaged purposes," said Cipolla. "Our Summit is ambitious, both in convening leaders drawn from an exceptionally broad cultural preservation spectrum, and in programming the two days with a diverse and collaborative group of forward-looking speakers who will share ideas and experiences that encourage new and transformative thinking."

Internationally Acclaimed Pianist Melvin Chen to Perform at Summit Finale

The Summit concludes with the lively panel discussion New England's Tradition of Summer Festivals focusing on how the region's arts festivals transcend the stage and bridge cultures, classes, and generations. Panelists include award-winning actor James Naughton, Anne-Marie Soulliere (cultural philanthropy and Norfolk Chamber Music Festival leader), Christopher Serkin (Marlboro Music Festival), and Jenny Gersten (Williamstown Theatre Festival).

The Summit finale will be a special performance by internationally acclaimed pianist and Director of the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival Melvin Chen, who will perform Dvorak's Piano Trio in E Minor, Op. 90. This final cultural section of the Summit, including the performance, is free and open to the public with advance registration.

Awards and Grants Recognizing Exceptional Preservation Work to be Presented

Five prestigious awards and grants recognizing exceptional preservation work across the region will be presented during the Summit, with the inaugural Historic New England Leadership Award announced at the event:

The Historic New England Preservation Leadership Award

The Historic New England Book Prize

The Historic New England Prize for Collecting Works on Paper

The Herbert and Louise Whitney Fund Community Preservation Grants

The Edward F. Gerber Urban Preservation Grant

Summit Information

The Summit is being held at historic Mechanics Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts, and offered to attendees around the globe via livestream.

Summit Partners

The Historic New England Summit is supported by this exceptional group of corporate, philanthropic, and cultural partners committed to the future of preservation: Christie's, ART Architects / Jacob D. Albert, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Bonhams Skinner, Brandon Haw Architecture, CI Eaton Private Wealth, Connecticut Landmarks, Deborah Berke Partners, Edward F. Gerber, Höweler + Yoon Architecture, King Manor, NADAAA, National Trust for Scotland Foundation USA, Old Sturbridge Village, Julie A. Porter, Revelation, South End Historical Society, Dr. Edward G. Tiedemann Jr., VENÜ, Wellington Management, and the Worcester Art Museum. Partnerships are still available.

About Historic New England

Historic New England, founded as the Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities in 1910, is the largest and most comprehensive independent preservation organization in the U.S., and welcomes the public to 38 exceptional museums and landscapes, including several coastal farms. The organization operates a major collections and archives center in Haverhill, Mass., and has the world's largest collection of New England artifacts, comprising more than 123,000 decorative arts and objects and 1.5 million archival documents including photographs, architectural drawings, manuscripts, and ephemera. Engaging education programs for youths, adults, and preservation professionals, and award-winning exhibitions and publications are offered in person and virtually. Its Preservation Easement program is a national leader and protects 119 privately owned historic properties throughout the region.

