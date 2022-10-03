QUINTESSENTIAL STRENGTHENS ITS COMMUNICATIONS LEADERSHIP

Hires Louise Jordan DipWSET as new Director of Communications

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quintessential, a family-owned and operated import, marketing and sales company that exclusively represents family-owned wineries, is pleased to welcome Louise Jordan DipWSET as its new director of communications. Jordan will work closely with Steve Sr. and Dennis Kreps, owners of Quintessential, to elevate and integrate the company's public relations and marketing capabilities.

"Louise brings with her two decades of global wine and spirits experience across multiple sectors such as sales, public relations, brand management and marketing for more than 100 brands and 13 wine and spirits regions. This gives her a 360-degree approach for creating innovative and impactful communication strategies and programming," says Dennis.

Jordan began her career as a sales representative with Frederick Wildman & Sons in New York City. She also sold wine at the renown Astor Wines & Spirits, and managed wine programming at the International Wine Center while also earning her WSET Diploma with merit before returning to Wildman as the European estates brand manager. She has more than 16 years of public relations and marketing expertise with prominent agencies such as Sopexa USA and Teuwen Communications with their international client portfolios. At E. & J. Gallo Winery, she managed public relations and trade advertising. Prior to joining Quintessential, Jordan ran her own wine and spirits communications company, Last Drop Consulting, working with clients such as Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits to help build its fine wine brands.

"We were drawn to Louise's standout achievements in aligning communications strategy with highly creative ideas that yield impressive results," said Dennis. "We look forward to leveraging her experience for our brands." Such projects include creating a global branding and communications platform for the Alsace wine region, winning the PRNews Media Relations Elite Award for the "Changing the Conversation" campaign for Bordeaux Wines, raising awareness for Gallo's DTC wineries through the company's largest digital campaign with VinePair and launching its first-ever "IG Lives" platform.

About Quintessential: Headquartered in Napa, Calif., Quintessential is an import, marketing and sales company exclusively representing family-owned wineries. Owned and operated by father and son, Steve Sr. and Dennis Kreps, Quintessential is a leading fine wine importer in the United States, and an early champion of multi-generational producers that value authentic expressions of celebrated terroir from 50 wineries around the world.

Quintessential's portfolio of 50 wineries across the globe: Argentina (Bodegas Bianchi, Pascual Toso); Australia (3 Rings, Kay Brothers, Paringa, Vintage Longbottom); Chile (Matetic Vineyards, TerraPura); France (Andres Brunel, Cachette, Champagne Palmer & Co, Chateau Ferry Lacombe, Gustave Lorentz, La Chapelle du Berry, Les Vins Georges Duboeuf, Maison Bouey); Hungary (Count Karolyi); Italy (Ascevi Luwa, Attilio Ghisolfi, Bel Colle, Cortonesi, Luca Bosio, Tenuta Carobbio, Tropical, Truffle Hunter, Vino dei Fratelli); New Zealand (Forrest, Rongopai); Portugal (Casa Relvas, Quinta do Vallado, Vila Nova); Spain (Bodegas Muriel, Conde de los Andes, Pazo Cilleiro, Vina Eguia); South Africa (Simonsig Estate); United States (New York: Anthony Road ); (California: Atlas Peak, Eponymous, Foppiano Vineyards, Geyser Peak, Ironstone Vineyards, Joseph Thomas, Leaping Horse Vineyards, Lucas & Lewellen Estate, Obsession, Outlot, Samuel Charles, Two Angels, XYZin)

