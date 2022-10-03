SLR CAPITAL PARTNERS SECURES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENTS TO SUPPORT EXPANSION

Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Petershill Program and Hunter Point Capital bring unique strategic capabilities to SLR

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLR Capital Partners, LLC ("SLR"), a boutique asset manager focused on direct lending with expertise across a range of financing solutions for U.S. middle market companies, announced today that Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Petershill Program ("Petershill") and Hunter Point Capital ("HPC") have made passive strategic minority investments in SLR.

The transaction will provide SLR with additional resources as it pursues its growth objectives. There will be no change to SLR's investment process, management, or day-to-day operations.

"We believe Petershill and HPC will help to accelerate the execution of our business plan," said Michael Gross, Co-Founder of SLR. "We are grateful for the partnership with these leading firms as we seek to continue to deliver high-quality returns to our investors."

"We remain committed to offering customized financial solutions to middle market borrowers," said Bruce Spohler, Co-Founder of SLR. "I want to thank all of our partners, colleagues, and the entire SLR team for their hard work, dedication, and support that have brought us to this milestone."

"We view SLR as a market leader, delivering capital solutions to borrowers across industries, which has resulted in attractive total returns for its investors," said Christian von Schimmelmann, Co-Head of Petershill. "We are very excited about the partnership and look forward to supporting SLR's strategic initiatives during the next phase of the firm's evolution."

"SLR is at an inflection point, offering differentiated products to an increasing number of retail and institutional investors. We are thrilled to be in partnership with SLR and its exceptional management team," said Avi Kalichstein, CEO and Co-Founder of HPC. "We greatly respect the team's investment discipline and look forward to collaborating with them."

Founded in 2006, SLR was established to deliver capital solutions to U.S.-based middle market businesses. SLR focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and managing diversified private debt portfolios across listed and private business development companies, private credit funds, and separately managed accounts. SLR offers a wide range of lending solutions, while prioritizing the preservation of its investors' capital. The seasoned team of professionals across SLR's platform have performed through economic cycles to form a strong culture of success in the private credit sector.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to SLR. Mizuho Americas served as financial advisor to HPC. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal advisor to Petershill and HPC.

About SLR Capital Partners, LLC

SLR is an SEC-registered investment adviser that primarily invests in U.S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow, asset-based, and specialty finance, senior secured loans. Currently, SLR manages public and private business development companies ("BDCs"), private credit funds, and separately managed accounts, including serving as the investment adviser to publicly-traded BDC SLR Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: SLRC).

Since its formation in 2006, SLR's platform has invested over $16 billion across 1,500 portfolio companies with approximately 250 private equity sponsors. The platform was founded by Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, who each have over 35 years of investment experience through multiple credit cycles.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), it delivers investment and advisory services for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market—overseeing more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of June 30, 2022. Driven by a passion for its clients' performance, Goldman Sachs Asset Management seeks to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Goldman Sachs Asset Management invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure.

About Petershill Program

Established in 2007, the Petershill business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management partners with leading alternative asset managers and helps to accelerate their strategic development. Petershill's minority investments seek to support the creation of long-term value by providing strategic capital to enhance employee retention, facilitate business development, and support strategic initiatives – while preserving the autonomy and entrepreneurial spirit of these organizations.

About Hunter Point Capital

Hunter Point Capital (HPC) is an independent investment firm seeking minority stakes in middle-market alternative asset managers in private equity, credit, real estate and infrastructure strategies around the world. Launched in 2020 and headquartered in New York, HPC aims to provide its partners with value-added capabilities, including strategic advice, LP capital formation, and other enterprise-enhancing services. For more information, visit https://www.hunterpointcapital.com/

