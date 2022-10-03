Superior HealthPlan Encourages Flu Vaccination and Education During Flu Season

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With flu season beginning next month, Superior HealthPlan is again encouraging Texans to get the flu vaccine through its annual Fluvention® program. Every flu season is unique, and the flu can affect people differently. That's why it's important to get the flu vaccine each year to protect yourself and loved ones from illness.

Up to 11% of Americans catch the flu virus each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu vaccine has proven to have many benefits including reduced risk of illness, hospitalization, and even flu-related death. In 2019-2020, the flu vaccine prevented an estimated 7.5 million flu illnesses and an estimated 105,000 flu-related hospitalizations. It also can be lifesaving for children. In a 2022 study, the flu vaccine showed to reduce children's risk of severe life-threatening influenza by 75%.

Superior's Fluvention® program offers resources at no cost to help Texans understand the importance of the flu shot, the risks of flu season, and other preventive measures. The initiative strives to increase flu vaccination rates, especially for high-risk populations by delivering targeted messaging through multiple touchpoints including letters, phone calls, texting, and local events. The Fluvention® program was recently recognized with the Health Information Award for its commitment to educate and empower families, communities, and organizations to take care of themselves each flu season.

"To help protect against the flu, we are encouraging people to schedule their flu shot appointments as soon as possible," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior HealthPlan. "While it may seem early, it takes two weeks after getting the shot for the antibodies that protect against the flu to fully develop, so it's best to act early."

This year's flu season faces an additional complication with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its many variants. Some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, so it can be difficult to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone. There are also unique considerations for avoiding the spread of COVID-19 versus the flu. Below are a few key differences:

While testing is the best way to confirm a diagnosis, one of the unique signs and symptoms of COVID-19 is the loss of taste and smell.

Flu symptoms typically develop 1-4 days after infection, while COVID-19 symptoms can take 5 days to develop.

Most people with flu are contagious for 1 day before they show symptoms. With COVID-19, it's possible for someone to spread the virus for about 2 days before symptoms, and they remain contagious for at least 10 days after symptoms first appeared.

Vaccination and practicing good hygiene like washing hands and covering coughs are key to preventing the flu and staying healthy this flu season. Members can receive a flu vaccine at no cost through their doctor or a nearby pharmacy. While everyone should get the flu shot, the CDC notes it's especially important for the following groups who are at higher risk for complications:

Superior HealthPlan has been supporting Texas residents since 1999 and now offers Medicaid, Medicare and Ambetter plans throughout the state. For more information about Superior's Fluvention® program, visit SuperiorHealthPlan.com/flu.

