Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Recognizes Top International Authors with 2022 Awards

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced the recipients of its 2022 Author Awards for international tax, which were recently presented at the company's reception during the International Fiscal Association (IFA) Congress in Berlin in September. Peter Blessing of the Internal Revenue Service received the Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in International Tax. John Ryan, Aidan Fahy, and Pat English of Matheson in Ireland, Bruno Gouthière of CMS Bureau Francis Lefebvre in France, and Ignacio Gepp of Puente Sur in Chile were recognized with awards for outstanding authorship.

"Bloomberg Tax & Accounting is thrilled to recognize these outstanding thought leaders who are committed to writing Portfolios and commentary that offer our subscribers practical analysis as well as valuable perspective and insights," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "The contributions of this year's award recipients, including Peter, John, Aidan, Pat, Bruno, and Ignacio, are truly a key ingredient of making Bloomberg Tax invaluable to thousands of practitioners around the globe."

Peter Blessing, this year's recipient of the Leonard L. Silverstein Award, was recognized for his longstanding contributions to the field of international tax. The award is named in honor of Leonard L. Silverstein, the founder of the Tax Management Portfolios™ and a leading practitioner in the field of taxation for more than 60 years.

"I could not be prouder or more grateful than to receive an award bearing the name of Leonard Silverstein," said Blessing. "I thank Bloomberg Tax for this honor, for the support they provide to tax professionals, and for the contributions they make to our knowledge of taxation."

Blessing is Associate Chief Counsel (International) at the Internal Revenue Service, where he is responsible for coordinating and directing all activities of the international organizational component of the Office of Chief Counsel, which provides legal advisory services on all international and foreign tax matters. He joined the IRS Office of Chief Counsel in 2019 and previously served as managing director for Washington National Tax and International Tax units of KPMG.

John Ryan, Aidan Fahy, and Pat English received the International Tax Portfolio Author of the Year award for their outstanding work on Portfolio 7170-1st: Business Operations in Ireland. Ryan and colleagues at Matheson LLP have been the authors of Business Operations in Ireland since 2004. This year they provided critical perspectives on the implementation of ATAD and hybrid mismatch rules in Ireland and the impacts of these rules on entities operating in Ireland as well as critical details of the new digital gaming tax credit and reliefs for remote working.

As a Senior Tax Principal at Matheson LLP in Dublin, Ryan practices corporate tax focusing principally on advising international corporations doing business in and from Ireland. Fahy is a partner in the firm's Tax Department and advises on all aspects of corporate taxation including the structuring of domestic and international reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions, and the tax consequences of doing business in and from Ireland. English is a partner in the Corporate Department at Matheson and head of the firm's International Business Group and co-head of the firm's U.S. Business and Inward Investment Groups.

Bruno Gouthière was recognized as the International Portfolio Author of the Year in Transfer Pricing for his work on the France Transfer Pricing Portfolio, where he has shared key perspectives and planning points for enterprises operating in France. Gouthière has been a partner with CMS Bureau Francis Lefebvre, international tax department, since 1989. Previously, he was Chief of Staff, International Tax Relations, Tax Policy Department, Ministry of Finance.

Ignacio Gepp was named the International Tax Contributing Author of the Year for his many contributed articles to Bloomberg Tax, including perspectives on the possible overhaul of the Chilean tax system and the significant impact it may have on businesses and individuals if enacted. Gepp is a partner at Puente Sur, where he leads tax and business development efforts and is the chair of the International Fiscal Association's YIN Committee.

