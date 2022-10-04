Bruce Phillips Joins Systems Planning and Analysis as VP, Emerging Markets Growth

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc., is pleased to announce that Bruce Phillips has joined the team as Vice President, Emerging Markets Growth. Mr. Phillips has more than 35 years of experience in multiple Profit & Loss and Business Development roles in the defense contracting industry. At SPA he will initially focus on Intelligence, Department of Homeland Security, and Air Force markets. His responsibilities include strategy, capture, and acquisitions.

SPA President and CEO William Vantine commented, "Bruce's depth of experience in research and development, systems engineering, acquisition management, information technology, and operations combined with his wide-ranging knowledge of multiple markets will further enhance our ability to provide premier analytical services to SPA's clients. We are thrilled that Bruce has joined the team."

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier international provider of innovative, leading-edge solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. SPA employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity analysis and policy; and Hypersonics.

