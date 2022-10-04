Celebrate Fall and Non-GMO Month with Natural Grocers®

Enjoy super savings on non-GMO and organic items, free samples, doorbuster deals, and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is here and so is Non-GMO Month! Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites its customers to celebrate both throughout October. Grab that sweater and stroll into Natural Grocers to stock up on your Fall favorites with super savings, door buster deals, free samples and more.

FABULOUS FALL DISCOUNTS IN OCTOBER

Fall is that perfect "in the middle season" between the bustle of summer and the holidays. Customers who visit Natural Grocers throughout the month of October will enjoy affordable non-GMO and organic options for everything from quick and nutritious weeknight meals, to baking staples, to Halloween treats for trick-or-treaters.

Sept. 29 – Oct. 29: Customers can save up to 60% off Always AffordableSM prices on select products in every department.[i]

Stock up for those after-school playdates with 60% off select Annie's™ Natural Mac & Cheese Mixes (4/ $5 ).

Find your morning ritual with Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Coffee ( $6.99 /10 oz).

Enjoy the start of baking season without the fuss with Simple Mills® Almond Flour Baking Mixes ( $6.45 each).

Pick up organic Halloween treats at "faboolous" prices; Natural Grocers Brand Organic Trail Mix Snack Packs (99¢ each), Natural Grocers Brand Organic Snack-Size Popcorn (99¢ each) and Natural Grocers Brand Chocolate Bars, now in two new flavors—Hazelnuts & Orange and Creamy Milk Chocolate ( $2.59 each).

GO NON-GMO WITH NATURAL GROCERS

As America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM , Natural Grocers is committed to empowering its communities to make informed decisions when it comes to food. Throughout the month, the company will offer education about GMOs and why it's important to choose non-GMO. Customers can expect weekly non-GMO recipes, stats and information in support of non-GMO products, plus a social media giveaway. To further assist its communities in saying "no to GMOs", Natural Grocers will offer customers three days of super savings, October 13 – 15.

The first 150 shoppers on Thursday, Oct. 13 at each store will receive a FREE snack size bag of Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Popcorn. [ii]

$500 Natural Grocers Gift Card Sweepstakes. Customers can enter for a chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by filling out an entry form at their local store on October 13 - 15 . A drawing among all entries will determine the winner. [iii]

Customers will enjoy super savings of up to 40%, on popular products such as Epic® Meat Bars, Health-Ade® Organic Kombuchas, Charcutnuvo USDA organic and non-GMO Brats or Sausages, Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Grab & Go California Natural Almonds and more.[iv]

{N}POWER® FAMILY PERKS & DOORBUSTERS

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will receive exclusive discounts, rewards benefits, and other members-only features Oct. 13 – 15 and beyond:

{N}power members will receive one FREE Natural Grocers Brand Organic Snack Pack, per customer, while supplies last. [v]

Daily Doorbuster Deals: {N}power members will be treated to exclusive daily doorbuster deals on select customer favorite products, which will be autoloaded to their {N}power account. [vi]

Get 10% off in-store alcohol purchases at participating locations. [vii]

Natural Grocers good4u® Meal Deal: {N}power members can feed a family of four a Jasmine Rice and San-J™ select sauces and marinades through October 31 (plant-based option under $10 ).[viii] {N}power members can feed a family of four a stir-fry meal for under $14 with quality ingredients like Mary's® non-GMO boneless, skinless chicken breasts, Cascadian Farm™ Chinese-style stir-fry blend frozen vegetables, Natural Grocers Brand Bulk organic white Basmati orand San-J™ select sauces and marinades through(plant-based option under).

Customers can learn more about Non-GMO Month by picking up the October edition (Vol. 63) of the Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® at their local Natural Grocers store or by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 164 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

