CHOREO PARTNERS WITH FMG TO LAUNCH CANVAS, A NEW DIGITAL MARKETING PLATFORM TO SUPPORT FINANCIAL ADVISOR GROWTH

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choreo, LLC ("Choreo" or "the firm"), a national, independent RIA firm, announced today it has partnered with San Diego-based FMG to launch Canvas, a multi-channel digital marketing and communications platform. Canvas will enable the firm's nationwide network of financial advisors to plan and execute highly personalized and authentic marketing campaigns, allowing them to streamline their business development activities and deepen engagement with existing clients.

Users will be able to access an expansive library of pre-approved communications materials for seamless, scalable and targeted marketing campaigns. Canvas is now live across the Choreo enterprise.

"Choreo places a premium on being digitally integrated and team-based, so it's imperative that we offer our advisors a marketing and communications solution that reflects that forward-looking approach," said Choreo's Chief Marketing Officer, Marissa Fox-Foley. "Canvas is part of our firm's ongoing commitment to continually enhance our tech stack and provide operational support that allows our advisors to focus on what's important, serving their clients, building relationships, and growing their businesses."

Canvas components

Highlights of Choreo's Canvas platform include:

A centralized portal for all marketing activities allowing advisors to manage their personalized marketing efforts in one place, including e-newsletters, client events and outreach.

The ability for advisors to implement automated marketing plans that combine original or pre-approved content from an extensive library of materials.

Social media automation that makes it easy for advisors to generate genuine, sharable posts that reflect their brand and their commitment to clients and their communities.

Multi-medium campaigns that ensure all client communications are integrated and targeted to the appropriate audiences, with analytics allowing advisors to easily track the open and click-through rates of their campaigns.

An integrated compliance review component to expedite Choreo's review process.

Susan Theder, FMG Suite's Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, said, "Choreo recognizes that creating sustainable value not only requires building deep, personal relationships with clients but that it takes time and effort to nurture these types of connections. We are excited to team with Choreo to create Canvas to help advisors with this critical element of their businesses."

Focused on growth

The launch of Canvas comes as Choreo continues to launch its new brand. The firm, which formerly operated as RSM US Wealth Management LLC, was created when Parthenon Capital, a recognized middle-market private equity firm, and Choreo management and advisors, purchased the division from RSM US LLP, a leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services.

Choreo's ambitious strategic growth plan is to expand its national footprint while providing a wide array of planning services at the intersection of wealth management and business consulting.

Choreo delivers financial planning advice which can impact taxes. Many of its clients are first-generation owners of highly successful, closely held businesses who have multi-faceted financial needs as high-net worth (HNW) and ultra-high net worth (UNHW) individuals.

About Choreo, LLC

Choreo is an independent firm focused on redefining the RIA's place in the wealth advisory industry. Passionate about improving the well-being of clients, their families and their communities, Choreo operates out of 28 locations across the country. Choreo's experienced advisors define, design and build solutions for their clients' financial and related needs so they can focus on what matters most to them. Originally launched over 20 years ago as a subsidiary of one of the largest CPA and professional services firms in the country, Choreo serves over 3,600 families with approximately $11.8 billion of assets under management or advisement (as of April 30, 2022). For more information, visit choreoadvisors.com.

About FMG

FMG Suite powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps financial advisors and insurance agents attract new leads, stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction three years in a row by T3 Software Survey Report, FMG Suite helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States.

