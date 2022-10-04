Forward Advantage & MEDITECH Collaborate on a Healthcare System Branded Mobile App to Meet Consumer-Driven Demand

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Advantage is excited to announce the availability of PXMobile, a new mobile app platform designed in close collaboration with MEDITECH. PXMobile is a healthcare system branded app platform that integrates with leading EHRs and other third-party solutions to seamlessly and consistently deliver the most relevant and important information to patients. This scalable and customizable solution supports increasing patient demand to access health information in a consumer-driven way.

PXMobile is the first to offer deep integration with MEDITECH's patient portal, allowing hospitals to embed portal functionality directly within their own branded app. The solution is also flexible enough to integrate with the technologies specific to a hospital or health system's unique patient engagement initiatives. "Patient experience is a top initiative, but many branded apps on the market fall short in terms of what patients really want," says Chris Roggenstein, CEO at Forward Advantage. "This collaboration with MEDITECH resulted in a secure platform that puts a hospital's brand at the center, while integrating with the EHR to deliver the information that's important to their specific patient population."

Top features include:

EHR portal integration

Customized facility & services content

Provider directories

User analytics

Scalable platform

Health library integration

User preference options

Optional wayfinding through integration with MapsPeople

Forward Advantage leverages its years of healthcare experience and integration expertise to ensure new offerings meet the challenges and demands of today's hospitals and healthcare systems. This includes a suite of MEDITECH-integrated solutions that streamline access to information for improved care coordination. PXMobile, however, marks an exciting patient-facing transition for Forward Advantage.

"PXMobile is a solid testament to our 25+ year partnership with Forward Advantage," concludes Jim Merlin, Chief Business Development Officer at MEDITECH. "Hospitals have been asking for this capability, and our strong working relationship allowed us to create an innovative solution that benefits our joint customers."

About Forward Advantage

Since 1993, Forward Advantage has provided innovative and cost-effective solutions for healthcare organizations. With more than 1200 customers, the company uses its deep expertise to address a wide range of healthcare challenges by listening to its customers and collaborating with them on solutions that improve the healthcare experience with better access to information. Examples include automated and intelligent report distribution, streamlined identity and access management, migrating and archiving legacy data, secure messaging, and interoperability solutions connecting hospitals and physicians. More information on Forward Advantage and its solutions can be found at www.forwardadvantage.com.

