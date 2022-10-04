IGT and Station Casinos Make Las Vegas the Epicenter of Cashless Gaming Revolution via Enterprise-Wide Deployment of Resort Wallet and IGTPay

IGT's award-winning Resort Wallet™ and IGTPay™ technologies power STN Cash app – Las Vegas' first fully integrated, turnkey cashless gaming solution

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today announced that its award-winning Resort Wallet and IGTPay cashless gaming modules of the IGT ADVANTAGE™ casino management system are deployed at Station Casinos' six flagship Las Vegas properties via the STN Cash app, making Las Vegas the epicenter of the cashless gaming revolution. Via a multi-year, enterprise-wide agreement, IGT and Station Casinos have partnered on the delivery of a user-friendly, intuitive and play-driving on-premise cashless gaming solution.

"Station Casinos continues to be the leader in guest experience providing our guests leading-edge technologies such as IGT's Resort Wallet and IGTPay that drive slot play, distinguish our casinos and reward our loyal Boarding Pass members," said Tom Mikulich, Station Casinos, Senior Vice President of Innovation. "Our IGT-powered STN Cash app is deployed across our entire Nevada enterprise and has introduced efficiencies and player conveniences that support Station Casinos' growth and profitability targets."

"It's exciting to see Station Casinos at the forefront of the on-premise cashless gaming revolution by powering its impressive STN Cash app with the Resort Wallet and IGTPay modules of the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Gaming. "In deploying IGT's turnkey cashless solution and providing more ease to its customers, Station Casinos is positioned at the forefront of on-premise industry payment trends."

Available for download in the Apple App and Google Play stores, the STN Cash app gives players a quick, convenient and secure method for funding slot play, straight from a personal mobile phone. IGT's Resort Wallet technology enables the creation of a PIN-protected Cashless Wagering Account, while IGTPay is the payment gateway that enables Station Casinos' Boarding Pass members to transfer funds from debit cards, credit cards, bank accounts and ewallets. Funds in the Cashless Wagering Account can be loaded into the slot machine as credits during play, and are returned to the account at the end of the player's session. The funds can then be cashed out or are then securely maintained in the STN Cash account until the next play session.

Because Resort Wallet and IGTPay are modules of the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system, players using the STN Cash app will no longer require a physical Boarding Pass card during slot play, instead they simply "tap in" with their smart phone and they will still accumulate and redeem reward points during carded play sessions. The STN Cash app will be introduced at Barley's Casino & Brewery and Wildfire Casinos throughout Las Vegas in the future.

IGT's Resort Wallet and IGTPay were named "Product Innovation of the Year" in the 2021 Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas and the Company was name "Technology Provider of the Year" in the 2021 International Gaming Awards for its leadership as a systems provider.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com . Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

