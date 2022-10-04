Jasper Health and Scripps Research Partner to Embark on Oncology Research

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper Health and Scripps Research have entered a longstanding partnership with the goal of advancing the body of literature on improving the lives and outcomes of those affected by cancer.

Jasper Health collects continuous, real-time data insights augmented by clinical and psychosocial data to break through barriers to care. This data is focused on the whole person, patient-reported data, biometrics data, symptoms, side effects, and patient-specific factors, all of which create learning algorithms to direct care and research in order to improve experiences and outcomes.

"Partnering with Scripps, the leader in research, is very important to us," says Holly Spinks, Chief Clinical Officer at Jasper Health. "Advancing oncology outcomes is at the forefront of the Jasper Health mission, driving us daily. Our unique-in-market data and insights are going toward the greater good that will ultimately lead to improving health outcomes, patient engagement, and satisfaction."

The partnership's research will be focused on the role of biometrics data in cancer patients and then more broadly, the effects of digital and human-led cancer care navigation and support on quality of life and longitudinal patient outcomes.

"Advancing cancer research is so important. We must never lose sight of this." says Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, Chief Medical Officer at Jasper Health. "Partnering with Scripps to understand how personalized support can impact outcomes is paramount to the mission of Jasper Health."

Scientists at the Scripps Research Digital Trials Center will apply their expertise in informatics and machine learning to conduct analyses on de-identified patient data.

"We're delighted to partner with Jasper Health to further our collective understanding of how multimodal data collection can assist in patient support and improved outcomes," says Katie Baca-Motes, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Scripps Research Digital Trials Center.

The team at Scripps Research pioneered the "site-less" model for conducting clinical research studies—an approach powered by digital technology and centered around the study participant. Their goal is to gather rich, longitudinal health data that will accelerate medical breakthroughs, while making participation in clinical research inclusive, effortless, and rewarding.

Jasper Health is a digital guiding and navigation experience that improves the lives of individuals affected by cancer, as well as the lives of their caregivers. Spanning diagnosis through remission, palliative, and end-of-life care, our end-to-end oncology platform provides psychosocial support while enabling connected care with the broader healthcare system. Jasper Health was founded at Redesign Health, and we are a team of seasoned leaders with decades of experience in digital health, clinical care, data science, and consumer engagement all of whom believe that powerful technology and passionate people can relieve some of the stress of organizing care. For more information, visit http://www.hellojasper.com .

Scripps Research is an independent, nonprofit biomedical institute ranked the most influential in the world for its impact on innovation by Nature Index. We are advancing human health through profound discoveries that address pressing medical concerns around the globe. Our drug discovery and development division, Calibr, works hand-in-hand with scientists across disciplines to bring new medicines to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible, while teams at Scripps Research Translational Institute harness genomics, digital medicine and cutting-edge informatics to understand individual health and render more effective healthcare. Scripps Research also trains the next generation of leading scientists at our Skaggs Graduate School, consistently named among the top 10 US programs for chemistry and biological sciences. Learn more at www.scripps.edu .

