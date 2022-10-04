Margaret Simpson, CEO at The Mill Casino, "We are excited to have deployed Quick Custom Intelligence's Unified Gaming Platform."

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in North Bend, OR has installed the QCI Platform – Nimble Edition. The Unified Gaming Platform aligns marketing, player development, and casino operations around one view of the casino's data.

"Here at The Mill Casino, we are constantly looking for solutions to help us increase our positive interactions with our guests, and QCI's platform allows us to engage our team and guests with valuable information that drives the proper decisions and does it quickly," said Margaret Simpson CEO at The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, stated that "The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park's decision to select our Unified Gaming Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers' needs. The Nimble Edition was developed specifically for casinos with under 1,000 slots, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino operations teams to function in a modern, data-enriched environment. With over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide utilizing QCI's Unified Gaming Platform, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the growing needs of The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park."

The Mill Casino Hotel and RV Park is located in North Bend, Oregon, on the shores of Coos Bay. With 200+ waterfront hotel rooms and a spacious modern waterfront RV park, guests come from all over the Northwest to experience the scenic beauty of the Sothern Oregon Coast. Historic Highway 101 will lead you to the Mill Casino and the world-famous, world-class hospitality we are famous for. Amenities in the area include several operating lighthouses, miles of beach, Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and world-class golfing.

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

