NASA Science Leadership to Hold Town Hall Meeting Thursday

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a community town hall meeting with Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen and his leadership team at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 6. The group will discuss updates to the agency's science program and share the status of activities.

Leadership team members will discuss missions such as the James Webb Space Telescope, Double Asteroid Redirect Test, and the Earth System Observatory.

In addition, Zurbuchen will discuss highlights of his tenure as NASA's head of the Science Mission Directorate. He previously announced plans to leave the agency at the end of the year.

Members of the science community, academia, media, and public, are invited to join the discussion online at:

NASA's Science Town Hall

Webinar number: 2764 141 1204

Password: PNpncwFe834 (76762933 from phones)

Users must provide their first and last name and organization and can submit their own questions or vote on questions submitted by others. The meeting leaders will try to answer as many questions as possible.

To ask a question, please go to: SMD Community Town Hall Questions.

This town hall will be recorded. Presentation materials for the meeting are available for download and a recording will be available later online at the same location.

