Pepsi® Partners With Superstar Chlöe Bailey to Reimagine "Footloose" In Celebration of the Return of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop®, Now Available in Zero Sugar Cream Soda Cola

With This New 'Modern Take On A Classic', Pepsi and Chlöe Call On People To Join In On A New TikTok Dance Challenge, Starting October 7

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pepsi announces the return of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop, a modern take on classic soda shop flavors, with a new limited-edition flavor – Zero Sugar Cream Soda Cola – joining the popular Cream Soda and Black Cherry flavors also returning for a limited time. To celebrate, Pepsi teamed up with global superstar Chlöe Bailey to remake and reimagine "Footloose," the classic and iconic title track to the classic 1984 Paramount Pictures film.

Pepsi announces the return of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop, a modern take on classic soda shop flavors, with a new limited-edition flavor, Zero Sugar Cream Soda Cola. (PRNewswire)

Pepsi & Chlöe's re-imagination of "Footloose" is grounded in the original track but features new instrumental and vocal twists unique to Chlöe's instantly recognizable R&B/Pop style. The story behind the track is also brought to life in the music video-style spot – directed by award-winning director Hannah Luxe Davis and choreographed by award-winning industry icon Sean Bankhead – in which Chlöe plays the main character in a modern take on the classic "Footloose" film storyline. As she steps into a quiet diner in a town that bans self-expression like singing and dancing, Chlöe quickly wins over hesitant patrons and convinces them to let loose and unapologetically share their best moves for the world to see, all with the smooth taste of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop.

"This collaboration with Pepsi is a dream come true," said Chlöe. "I'm so excited to partner with such an iconic brand with a rich history in music and follow in the footsteps of so many renowned female artists who have been part of the Pepsi family for decades. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to re-create the fun, beloved track, 'Footloose,' through my creative lens and I hope everyone finds something to love in this modern take on a classic."

"Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop is a unique take on the indulgent and nostalgic flavors that harken back to the early days of cola, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this product back for another year – this time with a delicious Zero Sugar Cream Soda Cola flavor as well," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi. "To celebrate this 'Modern Take on a Classic,' we thought that Chlöe was the perfect musician to work with to reimagine the iconic classic song 'Footloose' with this unapologetically fun music video. With her unique vocals, energetic dancing and unequaled stage presence, Chlöe is a dynamic musician who took this project to another level – and with the choreography of icon Sean Bankhead, we think this music video is going to have fans – new and old – unapologetically enjoying as they watch and participate on TikTok."

Pepsi is inviting everyone to cut 'Footloose' in the present and celebrate their unapologetic self-expression with their own modern take on the song via a TikTok dance challenge, inspired by summer 2022's viral "Footloose" TikTok trend. From October 7th through October 16th, consumers across the nation are encouraged to follow @Pepsi on TikTok and Instagram and share their best dance moves using Chlöe's reimagined "Footloose" track along with hashtags #PepsiSodaShop #PepsiSweepstakes. Participants will have a chance to win* autographed items from Chlöe, including signed posters and the signed dancing shoes that she wore on the set of the music video, along with other prizes.

Beginning today, Pepsi & Chlöe's "Footloose" video will be available for viewing on the Pepsi brand's YouTube and social channels and will later air during the all-new season of Saturday Night Live, as well as in connection with the broadcast of the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas, where Chlöe is also slated to perform.

The limited-edition Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop in Cream Soda, Black Cherry and Zero Sugar Cream Soda Cola flavors is available at retailers nationwide now. Available in 20 oz bottles and 12 oz cans, Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop will be a seasonal addition to the growing roster of Pepsi offerings anywhere Pepsi products are sold.

*No Purchase Necessary. Void Where Prohibited. US/DC res only, 18+ (19+ for AL/NE). Data rates may apply. Ends 10/10/22. Rules

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Chlöe

Chlöe of the hit sister duo Chloe x Halle has soared this past year coming into her own and stepping into the spotlight after having spent the previous five years as one half of one of the music industry's most critically acclaimed groups in recent music history. And although Chloe x Halle are poised to make music together for a very long time, fans across the globe are excited for what is to come from each of these powerfully inspiring sisters. Chlöe has been praised for standing up for the empowerment of young women everywhere, performed a self-produced groundbreaking arrangement of the Nina Simone classic "Feeling Good" from the Undefeated and Disney collaboration Music For The Movement Vol. 3 – Liberated during the ABC primetime television special, "Juneteenth: Together We Triumph – A 'Soul of a Nation' Special Event" and during Good Morning America's coveted "Outdoor Concert Series." She exploded into the current pop culture zeitgeist when she introduced her debut solo single "Have Mercy" on the MTV Video Music Awards. She has also since delivered stunning performances on The Tonight Show and this year's BET Awards. Chlöe is one of the most influential voices across all social media platforms. Most recently she can be seen in the film Jane, produced and co-starring Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch, the Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo, Shrill actor Ian Owens and model Chloe Yu. So, it may sound strange that Chlöe is just getting started considering all this and the success Chloe x Halle have found together over the past few years but if she's proven anything, with her talent, undeniable grit and determination, this all should come as no surprise.

To celebrate the return of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop, Pepsi teamed up with global superstar Chlöe Bailey to remake and reimagine “Footloose,” the classic and iconic title track to the classic 1984 Paramount Pictures film. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America