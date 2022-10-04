Senior Market Sales® Acquires Ohio Family of Businesses Spanning 3 Generations

Gerber and Associates LLC Will Continue Family Legacy With Insurance and Financial Services

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Market Sales® (SMS), one of the industry's premier insurance marketing organizations, has acquired a family of full-service insurance businesses in Ohio spanning three generations of the Vic Gerber Sr. family.

"Hitching our wagon to SMS will power us for decades to come." -- Vic Gerber Jr.

SMS President Jim Summers said the acquisition preserves the legacy of Gerber and Associates founder Vic Gerber Sr. and allows for his son Vic Gerber Jr. and Vic Jr.'s sons Kyle Gerber, Victor (Max) Gerber and Clayton Gerber to expand on their success serving Doylestown, Ohio, clients with annuities and life, long-term care and Medicare Supplement health insurance.

"When you consider that Vic Gerber Sr. and SMS' Chairman Emeritus Milt Kleinberg started working together in Medicare's infancy, their expertise has helped shape both companies as well as the industry, and their history together runs deep," Summers said. "So, as SMS continues to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions, it's natural that we extend and solidify this partnership to ensure that we continue to grow together. Nothing is more important to us than family, and they have been a part of the family for decades."

Vic Gerber Sr. started his agency when Medicare first became available in 1965, building strong Medicare Supplement health insurance sales through high-quality customer service that fueled referrals. Vic Gerber Jr. has run the business in Doylestown for more than 40 years, leveraging SMS' industry-leading back-office support, proven marketing systems, and top health and wealth carrier product portfolio. Kyle Gerber joined the insurance agency in 2009, and with KJ Gerber & Company LLC in 2015 added investment and financial planning services, working as Gerber Advisers, also in the family's Doylestown office.

Vic Gerber Jr. said being able to add company-provided benefits, including health insurance and 401(k) plans, drove the Gerbers' decision to join SMS and Alliant Insurance Services, which acquired SMS in 2020. The family also liked that additional resources such as payroll administration and advertising support could free them up to focus more on clients and could help them grow well into the future.

"SMS is the only company that we would even consider joining, regardless of money," he said. "Hitching our wagon to SMS will power us for decades to come."

About Senior Market Sales

Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. More than 70,000 independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. Alliant operates through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. For more information, visit alliant.com.

