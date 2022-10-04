Vasque Brings Back the Beloved Breeze

Vasque is bringing back its best-selling boot, infusing sustainable materials while staying true to its classic design roots

RED WING, Minn., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasque Footwear, a family-owned company with more than 55 years of experience in the outdoor footwear sector, is bringing back the Breeze. Bringing back the comfort, durability, fit, and versatility; learning from the millions of miles hiked, walked, backpacked and lived in. Today, Vasque introduces a modern take on the fan-favorite Breeze boot that defined a generation of outdoor exploration.

The new Breeze takes the best elements that each iteration has provided over the past eighteen years. Rounds and rounds of development fed testing, which yielded evolution. Tweaking, testing, tweaking, testing. A team of designers, engineers, material scientists were led by customers who told us what they wanted from this boot.

"Tried and true, the Breeze is packed with the comfort and durability it's always been known for," says Bryce Wernsman, president at Vasque Footwear. "We're carrying that success forward this year and beyond by creating a product that is light on your feet while being light on the planet. This season, every new Vasque project has some level of sustainable material."

All aspects of the boot were scrutinized with overall sustainability in mind. It lives up to the legacy of durability of the Breeze, but it's also the most sustainably made boot ever made at Vasque. From a midsole made from Sugarcane, to 100% recycled webbing, to 75% recycled mesh material, to the debut of a new waterproofing technology, VasqueDry – which is made from 25% recycled Polyester.

The 2022 Breeze ($159.99) features the following upgrades:

UPPER: VasqueDry waterproof Nubuck Leather and recycled polyester mesh, webbing and trim

MIDSOLE: High rebound Enduralast Bio EVA midsole featuring 20% recycled sugarcane

FOOTBED: Dual Density EVA

OUTSOLE: Proprietary Vasque Trail Strider outsole providing excellent multi-directional traction and a defined heel break for added control on descent.

The new Breeze is available in three men's colorways (2 lbs. 8 oz.) and two women's colorways (2 lbs. 2 oz.) at Vasque.com .

About Vasque: Vasque Footwear has delivered functional, durable footwear to millions of outdoor enthusiasts since 1964. We believe that you don't have to go far to change your perspective. By simply stepping outside we can change how we feel on the inside. When we disconnect, we reconnect. Vasque Footwear – Trail Footwear Since 1964. Visit us at Vasque.com

