Woman-Owned Minneapolis Financial Advisory Firm Celebrates Two Podcast Anniversaries

Flourish Wealth Management, located in Edina, a suburb of Minneapolis, MN, is a fee-only, woman-owned financial advisory firm and has been nationally recognized as one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country.

The Flourish Financially with Kathy Longo Podcast turns 2! (PRNewswire)

The Flourish Financially Podcast empowers women to take control of their financial future.

Kathy Longo, CFP®, CAP®, CDFA®, President of Flourish Wealth Management, and her team are celebrating the two-year anniversary of their two podcasts, Flourish Financially with Kathy Longo and Flourish Insights. Flourish Financially with Kathy Longo, is a financial wellness podcast that encourages and empowers women to take control of their financial futures, while recognizing the nexus between money and every other aspect of life. Flourish Insights, hosted by Jay Pluimer, AIF®, CIMA®, Director of Investments, is a podcast about what is happening in the financial markets right now and how that may impact people's investment decisions.

Kathy's podcast, with over 3,000 listeners and a five-star rating on Apple Podcasts, is not to be missed by women interested in aligning your finances with your overall personal wellness. The first 52 episodes of the podcast are directly tied to The Flourish Financially Challenge, a free, 52-week, online program that encourages women to take one small action per week that empowers them to set and achieve their financial wellness goals.

"Financial planning isn't just about dollars and cents, and the Flourish Financially podcast reflects that," Longo says. "It's about our values, our relationships, how we raise our children… money touches every aspect of our lives and it's important to embrace the emotional side of finance."

Now coming up on its 74th episode, Flourish Financially with Kathy Longo, has expanded its range of topics, released some longer episodes, and will soon be inviting special guests to chat with Kathy on all things "wealth and wellness" related. In celebration of the anniversary, the first three episodes are being remastered and rereleased with Episode 1: The Wheel of Life, dropping on October 4.

New episodes come out every other week on Tuesday. Listeners can be sure to never miss an episode by joining the Flourish Community on social media or subscribing wherever podcasts are streamed.

Flourish Insights, with nearly 2,000 listeners, provides great context for making informed investment decisions and drilling down on market trends like ESG investing and Digital Assets.

A full catalog of episodes for both shows can be found on Flourish's Website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, and other popular platforms.

