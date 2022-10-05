ATTOM ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF NMLS & LOAN ORIGINATOR ANALYTICS DATA

Provides Access to the Names and NMLS IDs for Those Individuals, Companies or Brokers that are Originating Residential Mortgage Loans

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of real estate data nationwide for land and property data, today announced it has integrated NMLS loan originator data into its ever-expanding ATTOM Table of Data Elements.

The NMLS data includes the names and NMLS unique identifiers ("NMLS IDs") for loan officers, lenders and brokers who originate residential mortgage loans, providing unparalleled insights into mortgage lending across the nation. This data set shows who is originating residential loans, where and with which loan products and partners, and at what volume.

"Our mission at ATTOM is to increase real estate transparency and fuel innovation. In doing so, we continue to expand our data footprint to enhance that value proposition for our customers," said Todd Teta, chief product and technology officer at ATTOM. "With the addition of this new data product, clients will be able to drive increased revenue and growth opportunities, as well as realize greater market penetration and streamlined decision-making."

NMLS data is maintained by the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System & Registry (NMLS), which serves as the registration agent for mortgage lenders and loan originators, all of whom must be property licensed to originate loans. As loan officers move employers or add states where they are licensed to do business, the NMLS records every change, which improves transparency in the residential mortgage market. As a result, NMLS IDs paired with ATTOM's rich mortgage data empower customers to analyze loan origination activity for any of the following needs:

Measuring loan origination activity by product, loan amount, geography, competitor, and loan officer.

Recruiting loan originators who match a desired profile.

Identifying brokers and lenders for potential partnership and business relationships

Acquiring new customers and employees through marketing past successes.

Seeking new opportunities for greater market penetration .

Delivering detailed loan originator ranking reports to shareholders and executive boards.

