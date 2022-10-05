Meijer Adds Accessible, Adaptive Children's Halloween Costumes

Costumes feature magnets, Velcro, pull tabs, soft fabrics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is making it easier for everyone to get in on Halloween excitement this year by adding accessible, adaptive children's costumes to its already wide selection of costumes.

Meijer is making it easier for everyone to get in on Halloween excitement this year by adding accessible, adaptive children’s costumes to its already wide selection of costumes. (PRNewswire)

"We aim for our stores to be a welcoming and supportive environment where every customer sees themselves reflected in our team and their needs are met in our products," said Ryan Yarnell, Seasonal Décor Buyer for Meijer. "So, when our customers explained how the addition of adaptive costumes would help families get more joy out of Halloween, we listened. It was a natural next step for us."

Available at Meijer stores across the Midwest, the adaptive costumes come in assorted sizes and include an astronaut, mermaid, skeleton and witch. Each costume is designed to be accessible, featuring magnets, Velcro and pull tabs rather than zippers and snaps, as well as inner linings, secret pockets, and hook-and-loop openings for children with arm and leg braces. Made from softer fabrics and flat seams to reduce tactile sensitivities, they also offer a more comfortable fit, even with other clothing worn underneath.

"Halloween is a time of fun and limitless imagination, so we want to ensure that children feel free to express themselves through their costumes," said Tim Williams, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion at Meijer. "We're excited to take these steps to enhance the level of inclusion and comfort our customers feel when shopping our stores this Halloween season."

The adaptive costumes are among more than 100 costume options at Meijer. Prices range from $14.99-$44.99 and include the latest on-trend and popular styles by age groups:

Infants : One-piece monster, dinosaur or tiger jumpsuits are not only cute, but practical in helping keep infants warm. These popular choices are easy to layer clothes underneath, so the costumes become the warm, outer layer.

Toddler/ Young Child : Licensed costumes are still a favorite of this age range. Some of the top licensed choices include Bluey and Miles Morales , as well as classics like Paw Patrol , Frozen , Minecraft , and Spiderman .

Pre-Teen : The trend is shifting to action and adventure, as well as spooky costumes. Enchanted ghosts and zombies, ninjas, witches, and skeletons are favorites. Superhero costumes also remain a popular option.

Early Teens : Speaking to the ongoing trend of hyper-specific self-expression among teens, costume trends run the gambit from leopard jumpsuits or a cute witch to a scary clown or grim reaper. Licensed options, including Harry Potter and superheroes, are still popular.

Adults: Accessories will get the most attention from adults as they tend to choose easy, pull-over styles to add to their existing wardrobe or other add-ons. Ponchos and capes are the best examples. Additionally, the popularity of masks and wigs peaks with adults because it is an easy way to enhance an existing look. Couples' costumes are always relevant; fun options for partnering up this year include Chip and Salsa, Peanut Butter & Jelly, and matching 80's track suits.­­­­

As a one-stop Halloween destination, customers can expect to find everything they need for Halloween at meijer.com or at their local store.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 499 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 241 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. (PRNewsfoto/Meijer Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meijer