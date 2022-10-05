PRIVATE "MM CLUB" DEBUTS AT AVA MEDITERRAEGEAN, BRINGING LUXURY LIFESTYLE AND GLAMOR TO PARK AVENUE

MM Club to provide members with an exclusive and modern speakeasy experience, with Japanese-inspired cuisine and nightlife.

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Tuesday, October 11, Park Avenue hotspot, AVA MediterrAegean will debut "MM Club," a private venue secretly located underground. The members are taken on an unexpected, multi-sensory dining and nightlife journey.

Inspired by the Golden Age of Art Deco design and the calming beauty of Japanese culture, MM Club's interiors include luxurious velvet booth seating, arched mirrors, rich textures, and a grand column covered in bronze-rimmed mirrors rooted at the center of the space. The enclaved nook in the 41-seat space features an installation inspired by artist Jean Dunand. depicting sea life.

"We wanted to seamlessly blend the elegance and minimalistic Japanese lines while also harnessing the joy of living," Olya Volkova, designer of MM Club and AVA MediterrAegean said.

The artfully designed bar offers front row seats to bespoke mixology.

MM Club offers signature dishes curated by Michelin-Star Chef, Michael Collantes, including a Miso Marinated Black Cod, prepared with Saikyo-miso and citrus-wasabi, and a Toro Tartare & Caviar, garnished with yuzu crème fraiche.

The downtempo music produced by resident DJ Phoenix Jagger evolves into a dynamic ambiance as the night progresses. MM Club opens at 6:00 p.m.

About AVA MediterrAegean

AVA MediterrAegean is the second Florida-based dining concept by the hospitality and lifestyle group 'Riviera Dining Group', following their incredibly popular MILA in Miami. Mediterranean and Aegean-inspired both in culinary and design choices, the restaurant located on Winter Park's Park Avenue offers dishes meant to be shared, reinforcing AVA MediterrAegean's philosophy of "Parea," a Greek word referring to a group of friends, gathering to share philosophies. Diners can learn more and make reservations at avamediterraegean.com

About Riviera Dining Group

Following the success of its original restaurant, MILA in Miami Beach, RDG was founded in early 2021 with the purpose to create an innovative and genuine hospitality company, meant to transform the way people experience dining. RDG has already expanded its hospitality concepts and locations, with AVA MediterrAegean opened last February in Winter Park, FL, MILA new venues opening in November 2022, and CASA NEOS opening in 2023 on the Miami River, FL.

