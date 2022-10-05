PROVIDENT HEALTHCARE PARTNERS ADVISES DELAWARE CENTER FOR DIGESTIVE CARE IN ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH US DIGESTIVE HEALTH

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Delaware Center for Digestive Care ("DCDC") in its partnership with US Digestive Health ("USDH"), backed by Amulet Capital. This transaction represents USDH's first partnership outside of Pennsylvania. DCDC will bring an additional three locations, two ambulatory surgery centers, over 35 providers, and more than 140 employees.

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Directors Eric Major and Kevin Palamara. Maynard Cooper & Gale served as legal counsel to DCDC. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Provident was outstanding for our group and guided us through the intricacies of a large-scale acquisition. From the start, they expanded our fund of knowledge and delivered on growing our value. They were always available and patient in the process. They were invested in us. We chose the right partner," noted Dr. Mark Corso, Dr. Gaurav Jain, and Dr. Jared Hossack, Physician leaders of DCDC.

"As the largest independent GI practice in Delaware, DCDC is a powerful addition to USDH, the leading GI practice in the Northeast," stated Major.

"We are thrilled for our friends at DCDC. They had several attractive opportunities before them, but ultimately determined that joining forces with USDH and their physician colleagues in the Pennsylvania market was best for their practice. We wish both groups nothing but success in the future," commented Palamara.

About Delaware Center for Digestive Care

DCDC was formed in 2016 when the two largest gastroenterology group in Delaware merged with the goal of providing the highest quality care to its patients. DCDC offers comprehensive and personalized patient-centered GI care. Visit https://www.delawarecenterfordigestivecare.com/ for more information.

About US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast. USDH was formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP ("Amulet"), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians. USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of 29 locations, 17 ambulatory surgery centers, over 200 GI providers, and more than 950 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including gastroenterology. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

