Bowlero Corp Strengthens Its Position in Wisconsin and Expands in California

Bowlero Corp continues expansive growth across North America

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowlero Corp., (NYSE: BOWL) the world's leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire four bowling centers - Strikes Unlimited in California, and Super Bowl Family Entertainment Center, Sabre Lanes and JB's on 41 located in Wisconsin.

On the West Coast, Strikes Unlimited located in Rocklin, CA, a suburb of Sacramento, will be the company's 45th location in the state. Strikes Unlimited is a 50-lane center with state-of-the-art technology, arcade games, an on-site pro-shop and home to the Halftime Bar and Grill.

In Wisconsin, the acquisition of three centers will expand the company's footprint to five locations in the state. The first location, Super Bowl Family Entertainment Center is located in Appleton, WI, part of the Fox Cities Metropolitan Area. It is a 48-lane center featuring a wide selection of arcade games, blacklight bowling, leagues and a sports bar and grill.

Located five miles south of Super Bowl Family Entertainment Center, is the second Wisconsin center, Sabre Lanes in Menasha, WI. Sabre Lanes is home to 48 lanes of bowling, event spaces that accommodate 30-300 guests, a full kitchen and multiple bars located throughout the center.

The third location in Wisconsin, JB's on 41, is located in Milwaukee, minutes away from downtown. JB's on 41 is a premier location, both nationally and locally ranked. With 10 private luxury suites, 35 modern bowling lanes, 40 arcade games and much more, this location is a top entertainment destination in the area.

"We are thrilled to soon welcome these new locations to the Bowlero family," said Thomas Shannon, Founder and CEO of Bowlero Corp. "Expansion is always an exciting chapter for the company. We continue to remain committed to delivering a world class bowling experience to our guests, and look forward to integrating these locations into our portfolio."

The completion of the four acquisitions is expected by the end of October.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 26 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com .

