Connected Nation celebrates Digital Inclusion Week by launching a teen-led digital literacy program in collaboration with AT&T

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) is excited to launch Teens Teach Tech, powered by AT&T, a brand new teen-led digital literacy program aimed at closing the Digital Divide with the help of today's youth. The program is part of AT&T's national digital literacy initiative to help narrow the Digital Divide. With the help of an adult mentor, teens will lead their own in-person and virtual digital literacy training projects in their communities. A team of two or more teens in 9th through 12th grade can participate.

Empowering students to make positive change in their communities is an impactful step to help close the Digital Divide.

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with AT&T in such a unique way," said Emily Jordan, Vice President of Education Initiatives for Connected Nation. "Empowering students to make positive change in their communities is an impactful step in helping to close the Digital Divide."

The program's goal is to utilize the wealth of knowledge teenagers possess when it comes to technology and apply it to help their community use the internet safely and confidently. The internet plays a huge role in families' lives, including communication, accessing resources, and supporting their children's education. A Pew Study conducted in 2021 to assess internet use in America revealed that 30% of adults had "lower tech readiness."

CN will provide guidance, and digital literacy training materials developed by AT&T and Public Library Association, to participating teens who will lead digital literacy workshops in their community. The technology trainings will cover topics important to new internet users such as: internet and computer basics, cybersecurity, email basics, mobile device basics, and video conferencing.

The teen groups can be creative in how they teach the content to their community. The program will not only address digital literacy gaps but will bring hope for the future by empowering teenagers to lead the charge in bridging the digital divide.

The Teens Teach Tech powered by AT&T program is ready to launch, and Connected Nation encourages any group interested in learning more to visit: https://connectednation.org/teensteachtech/,

About Connected Nation: Connected Nation celebrated 20 years of service in 2021. The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

