Galen College of Nursing Selects Regent Education to Automate Financial Aid in Support of its Enrollment Growth

Galen College of Nursing has selected Regent Education to automate financial aid processing for its flexible enrollment models.

Nurses are the largest workforce in the clinical healthcare industry, and it is growing. However, despite increases in hiring and opportunity, the Health Resources and Services Administration's (HRSA) estimates that by 2025, there will be a shortage of nurses. Galen College of Nursing, one of the country's largest educators of nurses, has helped address the national nursing shortage by expanding access to nursing education.

To better scale the College's diverse offering of flexible enrollment programs, Galen will deploy Regent Award and Regent Review to automate the entire financial aid lifecycle for its Borrower Based Academic Year (BBAY) and clock-hour programs, from document collection through the R2T4 and graduation processes. With Regent's solutions in place, institutions have seen up to 95% financial aid process automation, enabling them to not only provide improved student service but also expand enrollment without the need for a commensurate increase in financial aid staff.

"Our goal is to deploy technologies that fundamentally support our ability to scale while also being directly supportive of the learner experience," commented Jim Lepianka, Associate Vice President of Information Technology at Galen College of Nursing. "Regent supports that with automation across our varied enrollments models, and a student interface providing clear and actionable financial aid information for our learners."

"Our partnership with Galen College of Nursing will support their multiple enrollment models across their academic programs by enabling everyone with extensive financial aid automation and student-facing tools," added Jim Hermens, CEO of Regent Education.

Galen is projected to go live on Regent Education's financial aid solutions in 2023.

About Galen College of Nursing

Founded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing colleges in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master's, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 9,000 students on its campuses in Louisville, Hazard, and Pikeville, KY; San Antonio, Dallas, and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay, Miami, Gainesville, and Sarasota, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; Asheville, NC and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master's degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen's programs can be found at https://www.galencollege.edu/about-galen/accreditation. For more information about Galen College of Nursing and our pass rates, visit galencollege.edu.

About Regent Education

Regent Education is the leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions that automate and simplify the financial aid process for higher education institutions offering traditional and nontraditional enrollment models. Regent's solutions encompass the automation of financial aid management, verification processes, student financial planning, and state financial aid applications. These solutions offer institutions an unprecedented ability to automate the financial aid process to increase efficiency, mitigate compliance risks, expand enrollment, improve the student experience, and enhance financial management and financial aid lifecycle visibility. Since its inception, Regent has packaged and delivered $5 billion in financial aid to more than 250,000 students. For more information, visit https://regenteducation.com/.

