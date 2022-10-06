InVita Healthcare Technologies Acquires BloodHub to Expand Capabilities of Connected Software Solutions for Blood Centers

BALTIMORE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InVita Healthcare Technologies, a leading software solutions provider to healthcare, blood centers, public health, and public safety organizations, and BloodHub, a leader in blood and biologics supply chain automation solutions, today announced that BloodHub is joining InVita's Blood Management Division to form the most complete provider of connected software solutions to blood centers in North America.

The combined entity's solution portfolio supports every major process critical to blood center operations from the moment donors are recruited until blood products are ordered, collected, manufactured, tested, and delivered to hospitals.

"BloodHub has a long history of building feature rich, highly stable software to serve the blood center industry," said Todd Collins, President and CEO of InVita. "We are excited about the addition of BloodHub's order-to-cash functionality, their investment in a transportation module, and BloodRelay, their new IRL lab software. We look forward to accelerating innovation across our combined portfolio."

"For more than a decade our vision has been to fully digitize blood center processes with paperless, seamlessly integrated solutions," said Michael Pandelakis, Founder and CEO of BloodHub. "Joining InVita will enable us to expand and accelerate that vision so blood centers can streamline their ability to deliver life-saving products."

Well over 60% of our nation's blood supply orders are processed through BloodHub's flagship order-to-cash cycle automation solution. It's newest offering, BloodRelay, is a 510(k)-cleared system that automates IRL (Immunohematology Reference Lab) workflows including patient and sample management, testing, and reporting.

Nearly every blood center in America uses all or part of InVita's blood management solution suite, which includes HemaConnect for donor engagement and recruitment, HemaCollect, for blood drive staffing and collection, HemaControl for order and inventory management, and HemaComply for managing lab equipment and quality control testing. InVita solutions also include integrated mobile apps for donors, drivers, staff, and hospitals.

InVita provides chain of custody software technologies for complex medical, forensic and community care environments. InVita's solutions optimize supply chains, sample tracking, and visibility across blood and plasma operations, the tissue and implant lifecycle, and environments spanning DNA and forensics.

BloodHub is a company focused on delivering high quality, web enabled blood management applications. In careers that span 30 years, the company's founders have worked exclusively on software for the blood transfusion industry and have started and grown three successful companies. Together and individually, they have written or managed applications that span the entire blood management process from recruitment and collections to manufacturing, testing, distribution, and now IRLs.

