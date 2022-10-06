SILVERCORP INTERCEPTS NEW HIGH-GRADE STRUCTURES AT LMW MINE, YING MINING DISTRCT, CHINA, INCLUDING VEIN LM26: 5.39 METRES TRUE WIDTH GRADING 2,896 GRAMS PER TONNE SILVER AND 2.58% COPPER

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report assay results from its ongoing drilling program at the LMW mine within the Ying Mining District in China. From October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022, a total of 56,803 metres ("m") in 416 diamond drill holes, including 372 underground holes and 44 surface holes, were completed at the LMW mine. Assay results for 378 holes have been received and selected results are presented in Table 1 below. Currently, two surface and eight underground rigs are drilling at the LMW mine.
The assay results released here have not been included in the most recent "MINERAL RESERVES AND RESOURCES" update with a cut-off date of December 31, 2021 (see news release dated September 21, 2022).
Drilling at the west side of LMW, where there has been no previous mining activity, intersected new high-grade silver-lead-zinc veins, including W1, W2, W2W, W6, W6E, W6W, and W18. Among these, veins W2, W1 and W18 may have lengths of over 800 m along strike and 400 m down-dip from 1100 m to 700 m elevation. To pursue this new discovery, the Company has started to develop two new horizontal tunnels from surface at 1040 m and 988 m elevations, and a new branch off-ramp from 800 m to 700 m elevations to access these veins.
Highlights of these new discovery holes are as follows:
- Hole ZKX0818 intersected a 3.18 m interval (2.82 m true width) of vein W2 grading 2,238 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 5.90% lead ("Pb"), 0.61% zinc ("Zn"), and 0.36% copper ("Cu") at the 1,045 m elevation;
- Hole ZKX0634 intersected a 4.03 m interval (3.43 m true width) of vein W6W grading 970 g/t Ag, 16.20% Pb, 0.60% Zn, and 0.29% Cu, at the 1,031 m elevation
- Hole ZKX0636 intersected a 1.18 m interval (0.91 m true width) of vein W1 grading 2,511 g/t Ag, 3.45% Pb, 1.01% Zn, and 0.38% Cu, at the 963 m elevation; and
- Hole ZKX14214 intersected a 6.58 m interval (1.19 m true width) of vein W18 grading 646 g/t Ag, 3.12% Pb, 0.3% Zn, and 0.16% Cu, at the1039 m elevation.
Drilling of the low angle copper-gold-silver veins of LM21, LM22, LM26 and LM50 was designed to better understand this new type of mineralization which is strongly altered by silicification, with less obvious contact with host rocks of Archean granitic gneisses. The lower angle copper-gold structures were also offset slightly by sub-vertical north-west and north-east trending silver-lead veins which have been the focus of mining production at LMW. With the drilling program designed to expand gold-copper structures, and with better understanding, the Company is learning how to mine these low angle gold-copper bodies.
Highlights of the intercepts from the low angle gold veins at the LMW mine:
- Hole ZKX03X021 intersected a 7.03 m interval (5.39 m true width) of vein LM26 grading 0.17 g/t gold ("Au"), 2,896 g/t Ag, and 2.58% Cu, at the 602 m elevation;
- Hole ZKX11238 intersected a 9.54 m interval (3.37 m true width) of vein LM26 grading 0.98 g/t Au, 1,323 g/t Ag, 7.45% Pb, 0.55% Zn, and 0.32% Cu, at the 670 m elevation;
- Hole ZKX11223 intersected a 6.57 m interval (3.2 m true width) of vein LM26 grading 1.23 g/t Au, 1,780 g/t Ag, 16.71% Pb, 0.69% Zn, and 0.23% Cu, at the 670 m elevation;
- Hole ZKX07X031 intersected an 8.10 m interval (4.06 m true width) of vein LM50 grading 1.26 g/t Au, 674 g/t Ag, 1.28% Pb, 0.21% Zn, and 0.09% Cu at the 799 m elevation;
- Hole ZKX07X021 intersected an 1.01 m interval (0.65 m true width) of vein LM50 grading 19.2 g/t Au and 15 g/t Ag at the 791 m elevation;
- Hole ZKX05X079 intersected a 4.21 m interval (3.42 m true width) of vein LM50 grading 6.36 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag at the 794 m elevation;
- Hole ZKX05X098 intersected a 0.77 m interval (0.70 m true width) of vein LM22 grading 29.00 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag, and 1.21% Cu at the 850 m elevation; and
- Hole ZKX05X096 intersected a 0.51 m interval (0.38 m true width) of vein LM22 grading 32.50 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag, and 0.05% Cu, at the 848 m elevation.
Most holes in this period targeted blocks of known silver-lead-zinc veins in the production areas that were previously missed due to limited drilling or tunneling, changes in the strikes and dips, and/or pinch-swelling of the pay-zones in the veins. The high-grade intercepts are mainly associated with the southwest-striking LM7 series, LM12 series and LM17 series of veins, and the northwest-striking LM8 series, LM19 and LM20E.
Highlights of the high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization in the production areas:
- Hole ZKX07X003 intersected a 13.31 m interval (12.80 m true width) of vein LM7 grading 365 g/t Ag, 0.71% Pb, 0.13% Zn, 0.06 g/t Au, and 0.33% Cu at the 778 m elevation;
- Hole ZKX0733 intersected a 1.46 m interval (1.37 m true width) of vein LM12E grading 4,549 g/t Ag, 1.19% Pb, 0.24% zinc ("Zn"), 0.49 g/t Au, and 0.10% copper ("Cu") at the 645 m elevation;
- Hole ZKX0058 intersected a 3.40 m interval (3.39 m true width) of vein LM7W grading 1,181 g/t Ag, 2.49% Pb, 0.24% Zn, 0.12 g/t Au, and 0.21% Cu at the 771 m elevation;
- Hole ZKX05X075 intersected a 4.16 m interval (3.72 m true width) of vein LM7 grading 360 g/t Ag, 1.75% Pb, 0.59% Zn, 9.15 g/t Au, and 0.24% Cu at the 764 m elevation; and
- Hole ZKX09X001 intersected a 5.78 m interval (5.53 m true width) of vein LM7W grading 531 g/t Ag, 1.06% Pb, 0.37% Zn, 0.02 g/t Au, and 0.19% Cu at the 575 m elevation.
4) Drilling Intersected High-Grade Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins and a New Gold Structure at the East Side of the Resource Area
At the east side of the resource area, drilling intersected high-grade silver-lead-zinc vein LM41E and the parallel silver-lead-zinc veins LM41E1 and LM41E1Wa with true widths up to 2.40 m.
While drilling these LM41 series high grade silver-lead-zinc veins, a new gently dipping gold vein has been discovered with three drill holes, ZKX10944, ZKX10735, and ZKX10739 intercepting high grade gold, which are approximately 450 m east of those intercepts on the LM50 gold structure.
Highlights of the high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization at the northwest and east sides of the LMW mine:
- Hole ZKX1166 intersected a 1.36 m interval (1.23 m true width) of vein LM41E grading 2,415 g/t Ag, 2.61% Pb, 0.40% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au, and 0.90% Cu at the 778 m elevation; and
- Hole ZKX1143 intersected a 3.11 m interval (2.40 m true width) of vein LM41E grading 993 g/t Ag, 1.35% Pb, 0.54% Zn, 0.05 g/t Au, and 0.12% Cu at the 754 m elevation.
- Hole ZKX09X033 intersected a 1.3 m interval (0.88 m true width) of vein LM41EWa grading 1976 g/t Ag, 1.74% Pb, 0.45% Zn, 0.79 g/t Au, and 0.23% Cu at the 706 m elevation.
- Hole ZKX10944 intersected a 2.13 m interval (2.0 m true width) of a new gently dipping gold vein grading 478 g/t Ag, 2.14% Pb, 0.9% Zn, and 5.97 g/t Au, at the 763 m elevation
- Hole ZKX10735 intersected a 1.18 m interval (1.18 m true width) of the new gently dipping gold vein grading 5.37 g/t Au at the 760 m elevation
- Hole ZKX10739 intersected a 0.95 m interval (0.95 m true width) of the new gently dipping gold vein grading 5.65 g/t Au at the 754 m elevation
Hole ID
From
To
Elevation
Interval
True Width
Ag
Pb
Zn
Au
Cu
Vein
Ore Type
High-Grade Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins at the West of LMW Outside Current Mining Areas
ZKX0432
185.86
186.97
787
1.11
0.75
323
0.75
0.86
0.03
0.06
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0438
144.83
145.86
862
1.03
0.96
315
1.83
0.22
0.05
0.03
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0460
161.61
163.12
849
1.51
1.12
217
6.49
0.19
0.03
0.03
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0463
171.36
173.68
817
2.32
1.91
510
4.26
2.25
0.07
0.12
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0636
146.74
147.92
963
1.18
0.91
2,511
3.45
1.01
0.05
0.38
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0815
142.93
143.64
985
0.71
0.49
73
12.84
0.07
0.05
0.02
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0819
18.49
21.56
1,082
3.07
2.17
178
1.00
0.04
0.01
0.06
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0820
21.73
24.45
1,077
2.72
1.64
706
1.02
0.12
0.05
0.26
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX1005
53.60
54.58
897
0.98
0.95
381
5.30
0.13
0.05
0.04
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX14213
120.64
121.77
911
1.13
0.70
396
0.39
0.06
0.05
0.03
W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0815
137.63
138.40
988
0.77
0.53
1,891
1.78
0.84
0.05
0.31
W18
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX14214
139.43
146.01
1,039
6.58
1.19
646
3.12
0.30
0.05
0.16
W18
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0819
61.43
61.93
1,049
0.50
0.35
1,212
1.27
0.49
0.01
0.49
W18E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0817
4.20
5.12
1,095
0.92
0.79
300
0.50
0.03
0.05
0.08
W1E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0818
69.16
70.07
1,055
0.91
0.80
539
0.33
0.18
0.05
0.08
W1E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0819
84.20
85.62
1,031
1.42
1.02
198
0.32
0.06
0.01
0.04
W1E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0650
105.92
106.52
993
0.60
0.32
1
0.01
0.01
7.13
0.09
W1E2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0450
69.19
71.38
1,031
2.19
1.36
1,216
6.77
0.61
0.05
0.18
W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0465
58.47
60.69
1,041
2.22
1.26
831
2.70
0.26
0.02
0.29
W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0636
103.95
104.67
993
0.72
0.56
667
0.56
0.27
2.61
0.38
W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0650
64.26
65.46
1,022
1.20
0.64
256
0.47
0.16
0.01
0.03
W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0651
69.77
70.70
1,052
0.93
0.54
1,537
0.60
0.15
0.03
0.34
W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0818
84.14
87.32
1,045
3.18
2.82
2,238
5.90
0.61
0.07
0.36
W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0819
118.25
119.25
1,005
1.00
0.72
1,622
1.96
0.20
0.01
0.04
W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0039
126.57
127.39
879
0.82
0.77
80
4.30
2.75
0.03
0.01
W6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0046
132.12
133.44
817
1.32
0.75
73
6.62
0.39
0.05
0.01
W6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0431
198.49
199.92
825
1.43
1.18
471
1.04
0.36
0.05
0.19
W6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0454
175.59
176.32
861
0.73
0.66
367
5.75
1.21
0.21
0.04
W6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX14005
141.48
142.40
924
0.92
0.87
307
2.37
0.32
0.05
0.10
W6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX14404
104.79
106.35
893
1.56
1.56
150
2.34
1.22
0.05
0.03
W6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0454
186.46
187.85
856
1.39
1.25
398
0.81
0.16
0.05
0.03
W6E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0454
243.14
243.74
832
0.60
0.54
52
10.14
0.39
0.05
0.00
W6E2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0438
100.57
101.58
884
1.01
0.94
43
1.12
0.22
1.74
0.02
W6W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0439
98.03
98.78
910
0.75
0.74
483
3.22
0.95
0.05
0.12
W6W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0634
56.04
60.07
1,031
4.03
3.43
970
16.20
0.60
0.10
0.29
W6W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX13630
137.23
137.74
1,014
0.51
0.45
1,077
4.84
0.48
0.02
0.54
W6W
Ag-Pb-Zn
Low Angle Gold-Copper-Silver Veins
ZKX0082
292.17
293.61
878
1.44
0.76
73
0.54
0.52
13.06
1.70
LM22
Au-Ag-Cu
ZKX05X096
77.81
78.32
848
0.51
0.38
2
0.01
0.02
32.50
0.05
LM22
Au-Ag-Cu
ZKX05X097
84.82
85.77
855
0.95
0.72
37
0.00
0.03
1.63
7.39
LM22
Au-Ag-Cu
ZKX05X098
76.67
77.44
850
0.77
0.70
10
0.00
0.01
29.00
1.21
LM22
Au-Ag-Cu
ZKX05X100
76.16
77.14
845
0.98
0.70
1
0.00
0.01
3.40
0.14
LM22
Au-Ag-Cu
ZKX0+A3:U198390
60.86
61.63
640
0.77
0.58
37
0.01
0.03
0.92
5.43
LM26
Au-Ag-Cu
ZKX0188
16.94
17.97
737
1.03
0.97
4
0.00
0.01
2.88
0.00
LM26
Au-Ag-Cu
ZKX0191
86.24
89.04
662
2.80
1.64
37
0.07
0.01
3.21
0.29
LM26
Au-Ag-Cu
ZKX03X021
98.88
105.91
602
7.03
5.39
2,896
0.15
0.12
0.17
2.58
LM26
Au-Ag-Cu
ZKX11046
43.05
43.92
668
0.87
0.73
214
1.34
0.11
0.03
0.02
LM26
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11223
44.84
51.41
670
6.57
3.20
1780
16.71
0.69
1.23
0.23
LM26
Au-Cu-Ag
ZKX11238
44.05
53.59
670
9.54
3.37
1,323
7.45
0.55
0.98
0.32
LM26
Au-Ag-Cu
ZKX0251
20.25
22.01
784
1.76
1.20
140
3.19
0.29
1.38
0.12
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX0341
165.20
166.10
737
0.90
0.60
15
0.01
0.02
5.59
1.74
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX03X054
168.91
169.90
818
0.99
0.84
4
0.01
0.02
2.53
0.01
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX03X055
164.35
165.47
803
1.12
0.75
60
1.42
0.06
2.04
0.01
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX0571
53.42
55.91
808
2.49
2.05
15
0.03
0.04
3.63
0.01
LM50
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX05X004
61.26
62.28
807
1.02
0.95
5
0.02
0.03
3.11
0.00
LM50
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX05X007
68.87
70.20
791
1.33
1.17
1
0.20
0.03
2.44
0.00
LM50
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX05X009
86.06
87.12
786
1.06
0.77
11
0.16
0.17
7.15
0.00
LM50
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX05X010
98.40
99.68
781
1.28
0.78
10
0.40
0.22
5.63
0.01
LM50
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX05X017
81.66
83.20
786
1.54
1.12
10
0.12
0.06
7.78
0.01
LM50
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX05X078
14.29
15.22
789
0.93
0.61
12
0.34
0.08
3.90
0.01
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX05X079
6.45
10.66
794
4.21
3.42
11
0.38
0.13
6.36
0.00
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX0727
73.32
74.30
804
0.98
0.74
26
0.13
0.17
6.71
0.00
LM50
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0780
100.97
102.20
797
1.23
0.52
20
0.31
0.48
4.21
0.01
LM50
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X002
26.14
28.50
788
2.36
2.28
24
0.78
0.12
5.51
0.03
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX07X003
22.58
23.64
786
1.06
1.00
140
3.40
0.30
5.65
0.06
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX07X021
17.26
18.27
791
1.01
0.65
15
0.16
0.32
19.20
0.00
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX07X025
18.44
20.06
792
1.62
1.16
23
0.10
0.13
4.04
0.00
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX07X031
2.93
11.03
799
8.10
4.06
674
1.28
0.21
1.26
0.09
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX07X032
6.10
11.64
796
5.54
3.78
224
2.28
0.33
1.54
0.10
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX07X033
19.74
20.78
789
1.04
0.28
3
0.17
0.15
11.05
0.01
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX07X034
12.30
13.54
791
1.24
0.80
9
0.08
0.03
2.65
0.01
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX07X082
83.96
84.77
793
0.81
0.60
13
0.37
0.24
6.24
0.01
LM50
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0996
4.16
12.75
804
8.59
2.43
412
2.33
0.19
0.42
0.24
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX0999
7.72
18.38
803
10.66
3.78
492
1.06
0.20
2.88
0.16
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX09X018
8.92
10.23
792
1.31
1.11
3
0.10
0.01
4.43
0.01
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX1172
3.11
6.14
800
3.03
2.26
155
2.59
0.07
3.02
0.08
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX1173
0.49
1.61
801
1.12
0.78
105
2.38
0.12
1.38
0.08
LM50
Au-Ag
ZKX1175
2.28
5.78
800
3.50
1.30
158
2.90
0.12
0.18
0.07
LM50
Au-Ag
Veins Above or Beneath Previously Mined Stopes
ZKX05X097
111.01
112.28
838
1.27
0.96
276
0.63
0.17
0.06
0.02
LM10W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX05X119
59.35
59.80
700
0.45
0.38
2,894
3.65
2.36
0.30
0.49
LM11E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0087
72.59
74.87
982
2.28
1.85
177
3.58
1.44
0.02
0.08
LM12
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0343
27.05
27.62
578
0.57
0.53
645
4.95
0.45
0.02
0.05
LM12
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11046
64.36
67.97
654
3.61
1.24
2,394
5.11
0.84
0.12
0.19
LM12_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11442
128.77
129.59
514
0.82
0.70
366
9.08
0.06
0.05
0.02
LM12_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11225
16.50
17.02
690
0.52
0.38
657
3.49
0.06
0.17
0.08
LM12_2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0198
122.51
124.07
896
1.56
1.38
947
1.08
0.62
0.05
0.39
LM12_2a
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11223
23.89
35.12
684
11.23
2.6
302
2.66
0.27
0.06
0.06
LM12_2a
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0199
100.62
103.07
922
2.45
1.66
212
3.04
0.09
0.07
0.01
LM12_3
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX01X016
93.15
94.07
906
0.92
0.58
305
2.10
0.10
0.00
0.19
LM12_3
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11026
68.98
69.65
659
0.67
0.50
331
9.91
0.02
0.16
0.11
LM12a
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0342
59.11
59.76
580
0.65
0.57
343
2.12
0.11
0.02
0.02
LM12E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0733
142.98
144.44
645
1.46
1.37
4,549
1.19
0.24
0.49
0.10
LM12E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X003
30.13
31.03
577
0.90
0.86
231
10.27
0.78
0.02
0.53
LM12E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11024
97.67
98.72
631
1.05
0.74
294
0.41
0.18
0.03
0.01
LM12E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11026
89.38
90.79
648
1.41
1.05
1,270
2.06
0.44
0.18
0.06
LM12E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0198
60.64
63.57
912
2.93
2.59
909
0.33
0.39
0.05
0.50
LM13
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11602
38.65
40.41
585
1.76
1.72
54
6.19
0.05
0.02
0.02
LM13
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0097
122.72
123.65
927
0.93
0.76
143
2.21
0.19
0.02
0.16
LM13W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX03X022
15.31
16.10
688
0.79
0.76
176
5.93
0.03
0.02
0.01
LM13W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX03X058
52.84
53.82
942
0.98
0.82
315
2.21
0.63
0.00
0.07
LM13W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX03X059
48.58
49.19
947
0.61
0.41
4,558
1.54
0.26
0.06
0.49
LM13W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0637
87.27
88.15
926
0.88
0.77
181
0.97
0.05
0.02
0.18
LM13W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11436
112.66
113.67
541
1.01
0.94
1,421
1.90
0.10
0.05
0.03
LM14
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11436
127.73
128.49
533
0.76
0.70
238
1.53
0.07
0.01
0.02
LM14_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX3214
49.27
50.35
714
1.08
0.54
991
9.38
0.70
0.04
0.72
LM16_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0755
232.70
233.97
999
1.27
1.19
126
5.01
0.20
0.03
0.02
LM17
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0773
129.58
132.05
682
2.47
1.88
382
0.69
0.48
0.05
0.03
LM17
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X054
92.00
93.03
748
1.03
1.00
163
11.26
0.17
0.05
0.02
LM17
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X058
131.16
132.62
682
1.46
1.16
269
0.70
0.19
0.02
0.02
LM17
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX1166
126.39
127.37
745
0.98
0.88
421
1.39
0.44
0.05
0.08
LM17
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX1169
330.70
334.88
983
4.18
0.94
284
10.42
0.76
0.06
0.06
LM17
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX1343
143.16
148.20
778
5.04
2.78
225
1.77
0.35
0.05
0.03
LM17
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX05X113
73.34
74.68
773
1.34
1.32
1,823
6.62
6.64
0.05
0.40
LM17a
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X058
122.27
125.76
691
3.49
2.78
323
1.96
0.28
0.02
0.12
LM17a
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X007
97.42
99.21
762
1.79
1.75
573
0.29
0.08
0.05
0.28
LM17a
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX1343
129.52
130.48
780
0.96
0.80
314
6.53
0.13
0.05
0.05
LM17a
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X058
97.56
99.63
713
2.07
1.65
90
7.38
0.17
0.02
0.08
LM17W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0978
195.61
196.31
1,067
0.70
0.65
852
0.17
0.37
0.05
0.35
LM17W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX10948
191.52
192.06
762
0.54
0.43
278
2.77
0.16
0.08
0.03
LM17W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX1187
109.39
110.30
773
0.91
0.49
309
0.51
0.08
0.02
0.18
LM17W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX3214
138.14
139.46
682
1.32
1.28
43
4.45
0.35
0.02
0.01
LM17W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0755
152.87
154.27
1,034
1.40
1.31
223
0.06
0.08
0.03
0.06
LM17W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X053
12.30
13.59
802
1.29
1.23
1,050
1.25
0.60
0.05
0.15
LM17W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0954
152.84
153.44
1,062
0.60
0.60
237
0.36
0.16
0.05
0.09
LM17W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0955
199.62
200.15
925
0.53
0.41
2,449
1.10
0.48
0.02
0.21
LM17W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X008
156.15
157.72
1,044
1.57
1.14
293
0.13
0.07
0.05
0.02
LM17W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X053
165.35
166.04
1,090
0.69
0.67
296
1.65
0.33
0.05
0.19
LM17W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX1167
4.83
5.88
802
1.05
1.05
531
0.62
0.42
0.05
0.03
LM17W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0058
38.87
39.49
778
0.62
0.62
235
0.86
0.12
0.02
0.05
LM19
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0059
46.56
47.65
787
1.09
0.99
227
0.16
0.02
0.05
0.01
LM19
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0090
69.68
70.28
941
0.60
0.48
594
0.81
0.03
0.03
0.10
LM19
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0251
4.40
7.20
797
2.80
1.91
180
0.65
0.08
0.05
0.03
LM19
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0258
97.88
99.34
929
1.46
0.89
191
3.89
0.31
0.02
0.06
LM19
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX03X058
16.42
17.25
968
0.83
0.65
173
1.73
0.17
0.01
0.01
LM19
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX10213
71.19
72.62
956
1.43
1.21
456
0.08
0.05
0.05
0.05
LM19
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0231
46.09
46.79
940
0.70
0.64
379
1.30
0.03
0.05
0.10
LM19a
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX00X003
18.00
21.13
925
3.13
3.02
494
3.57
0.22
0.04
0.19
LM19E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0343
6.51
7.02
593
0.51
1.10
148
6.52
0.33
0.02
0.04
LM19E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0190
29.43
29.97
686
0.54
0.53
369
11.19
0.14
0.07
0.09
LM19W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX03X022
10.76
11.88
691
1.12
1.07
400
0.39
0.14
0.23
0.23
LM19W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0552
24.22
25.35
743
1.13
1.12
223
0.93
0.16
0.02
0.06
LM19Wa
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX05X119
34.25
34.79
721
0.54
0.45
2,153
2.50
0.26
0.05
0.75
LM19Wa
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11021
141.58
142.21
605
0.63
0.39
1,393
10.40
0.34
0.78
0.54
LM20
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX03X026
50.24
52.73
777
2.49
2.47
199
5.20
0.62
13.37
0.06
LM20E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX05X077
37.90
38.41
776
0.51
0.50
373
1.64
0.07
0.02
0.04
LM20E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X006
37.96
43.60
593
5.64
4.86
247
3.26
0.47
0.02
0.05
LM20E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0258
197.39
200.72
884
3.33
1.98
3
0.01
0.01
4.15
0.01
LM21
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX05X080
43.10
44.31
761
1.21
1.04
3
0.01
0.01
8.53
0.01
LM21
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X056
61.23
62.44
728
1.21
1.15
376
0.40
0.06
0.02
0.12
LM21
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11436
42.56
43.78
576
1.22
1.13
122
2.14
0.10
0.02
0.02
LM32
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11409
64.36
65.01
580
0.65
0.56
300
4.08
0.08
0.05
0.08
LM32E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11411
60.71
61.73
575
1.02
0.94
271
0.17
0.13
0.18
0.04
LM32E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11612
74.12
74.62
565
0.50
0.39
225
4.66
0.26
0.01
0.04
LM33
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0053
18.20
26.24
785
8.04
6.75
210
3.23
0.14
0.42
0.35
LM7
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0055
35.28
36.46
775
1.18
1.12
181
1.18
0.08
0.05
0.03
LM7
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0077
32.13
33.11
788
0.98
0.95
90
0.31
1.52
2.02
1.70
LM7
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0089
146.99
148.45
938
1.46
1.06
145
3.04
0.01
0.02
0.01
LM7
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0229
139.75
140.69
929
0.94
0.80
641
1.66
0.10
0.05
0.06
LM7
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX03X014
156.63
157.93
911
1.30
1.05
477
1.12
0.03
0.13
0.14
LM7
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX03X015
130.12
131.12
875
1.00
0.91
948
0.66
0.09
0.05
0.17
LM7
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX05X075
107.56
111.72
764
4.16
3.72
360
1.75
0.59
9.15
0.24
LM7
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX05X080
112.84
113.82
698
0.98
0.85
248
0.98
0.04
0.02
0.02
LM7
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X003
34.16
47.47
778
13.31
12.80
365
0.71
0.13
0.06
0.33
LM7
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X030
60.65
64.80
774
4.15
3.79
447
0.63
0.05
0.02
0.13
LM7
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X073
98.47
104.92
721
6.45
5.95
291
3.88
0.14
0.02
0.11
LM7
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX1180
94.00
96.56
678
2.56
2.25
169
1.29
0.08
0.02
0.57
LM7
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX03X016
111.91
113.12
869
1.21
1.13
434
0.37
0.04
0.05
0.06
LM7a
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0148
127.40
128.25
512
0.85
0.69
164
3.71
0.06
0.02
0.05
LM7E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0058
50.75
54.15
771
3.40
3.39
1,181
2.49
0.24
0.12
0.21
LM7W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0063
55.17
57.94
754
2.77
2.59
1,025
1.16
0.22
0.05
0.11
LM7W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0250
6.50
10.03
796
3.53
2.55
466
0.57
0.05
0.05
0.09
LM7W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X003
13.45
17.35
792
3.90
3.74
373
2.66
0.06
0.20
0.06
LM7W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X068
49.48
52.67
721
3.19
3.07
331
0.77
0.42
0.02
0.06
LM7W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0990
76.97
77.85
861
0.88
0.86
125
2.40
0.16
0.05
0.02
LM7W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X001
48.36
54.14
575
5.78
5.53
531
1.06
0.37
0.02
0.19
LM7W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X015
103.78
105.12
749
1.34
0.77
368
2.99
1.45
0.02
0.21
LM7W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X027
57.79
58.59
720
0.80
0.80
356
0.71
0.54
0.02
0.02
LM7W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X056
56.45
57.31
730
0.86
0.82
823
0.54
0.06
0.02
0.09
LM7W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X057
59.00
61.54
732
2.54
2.42
219
0.81
0.41
0.02
0.11
LM7W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX1513
62.91
64.29
718
1.38
1.02
218
0.89
0.82
0.02
0.02
LM7W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0230
33.80
34.81
954
1.01
0.91
271
0.54
0.05
0.10
0.17
LM7W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X002
41.08
42.17
586
1.09
1.00
242
2.02
0.36
0.02
0.19
LM7W1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X056
40.45
48.27
736
7.82
7.43
250
0.60
0.07
0.02
0.04
LM8
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X031
12.09
13.95
792
1.86
0.93
498
1.37
0.22
0.02
0.03
LM8_1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX10608
43.33
44.51
774
1.18
1.03
399
0.60
0.03
0.07
0.03
LM8_2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX10837
102.53
103.04
879
0.51
0.32
1,337
25.77
8.77
0.02
0.12
LM8_4a
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX11006
149.12
150.02
870
0.90
0.52
1,101
1.08
0.43
0.05
0.06
LM8_4a
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX10831
102.45
103.13
885
0.68
0.35
882
35.24
1.67
0.02
0.09
LM8_4E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X028
41.67
42.82
734
1.15
1.09
181
23.06
2.03
0.02
0.01
LM8a
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X002
11.85
12.39
796
0.54
0.52
562
1.35
0.07
0.05
0.20
LM8W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X004
10.33
11.55
799
1.22
1.11
427
1.73
0.07
0.02
0.07
LM8W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X020
9.02
12.33
797
3.31
3.10
152
1.34
0.03
0.02
0.02
LM8W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX03X040
6.82
8.00
907
1.18
0.73
404
0.15
0.16
0.01
0.03
N/A
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0431
189.20
190.30
830
1.10
0.91
477
3.26
0.79
0.05
0.04
N/A
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0436
279.65
280.37
710
0.72
0.52
341
1.23
0.46
0.09
0.03
N/A
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0454
57.83
58.69
912
0.86
0.77
184
0.31
0.22
0.05
0.04
N/A
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX0749
203.25
204.74
917
1.49
1.07
850
0.78
0.46
0.05
0.51
N/A
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX07X073
19.19
20.00
745
0.81
0.75
335
2.23
0.06
0.02
0.22
N/A
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX1166
47.45
47.97
781
0.52
0.47
501
3.08
0.33
0.05
0.20
N/A
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX1343
41.39
42.41
796
1.02
0.85
206
1.89
0.21
0.05
0.06
N/A
Ag-Pb-Zn
High-Grade Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins and a new gold structure at theEast Side of the Resource Area
ZKX07X076
67.73
68.34
789
0.61
0.58
339
3.05
0.50
0.02
0.07
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X031
93.91
94.88
719
0.97
0.79
187
5.44
0.28
0.05
0.08
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X032
77.77
78.70
737
0.93
0.65
190
1.99
0.18
0.02
0.09
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X033
106.67
109.00
702
2.33
1.58
331
1.27
0.13
0.05
0.08
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX10944
103.54
105.03
776
1.49
1.40
541
0.58
0.07
0.04
0.06
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX10944
153.01
155.14
763
2.13
2.00
478
2.14
0.90
5.97
0.08
N/A
Au-Ag
ZKX10949
97.37
97.91
765
0.54
0.52
495
0.60
0.10
0.05
0.06
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX1143
58.13
61.24
754
3.11
2.40
993
1.35
0.54
0.05
0.12
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX1166
53.63
54.99
778
1.36
1.23
2,415
2.61
0.40
0.05
0.90
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX1187
49.67
50.54
789
0.87
0.79
433
1.31
0.23
0.02
0.05
LM41E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X034
98.86
100.48
717
1.62
1.00
341
16.78
1.32
0.15
0.09
LM41E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX09X033
102.05
103.35
706
1.30
0.88
1,976
1.74
0.45
0.79
0.23
LM41E1Wa
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX1166
39.51
40.37
785
0.86
0.78
850
0.64
0.23
0.05
0.06
LM41E1Wa
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZKX10735
68.32
69.50
760
1.18
1.18
3
0.01
0.04
5.37
0.00
N/A
Au
ZKX10739
73.70
74.65
754
0.95
0.95
4
0.02
0.03
5.65
0.00
N/A
Au
[1]
New, unnamed veins
A total of 3,566 m of exploration tunnels have been developed at the LMW mine during this period. The exploration tunneling, comprised of drifting, cross-cutting and raising, was driven along and across major mineralized vein structures to upgrade the drill-defined mineral resources, and to test for new parallel and splay structures.
Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contacts or shear/alteration contacts, were split into halves by saw cutting. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checks, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to the Chengde Huakan 514 Geology and Minerals Test and Research Institute in Chengde, Hebei Province, China, 226 km northeast of Beijing, the Zhengzhou Nonferrous Exploration Institute Lab in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China, and SGS in Tianjin, China. All three labs are ISO9000 certified analytical labs. For analysis, the sample is dried and crushed to minus 1mm and then split into a 200-300 g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with aqua regia for gold analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS), and the other is digested with two-acids for analysis of silver, lead, zinc and copper with AAS.
Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5 m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut by continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.4 m to more than 1 m, depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are prepared and assayed with AAS at Silvercorp's mine laboratory (Ying Lab) located at the mill complex in Luoning County, Henan Province, China. The Ying lab is officially accredited by the Quality and Technology Monitoring Bureau of Henan Province and is qualified to provide analytical services. The channel samples are dried, crushed and pulverized. A 200 g sample of minus 160 mesh is prepared for assay. A duplicate sample of minus 1mm is made and kept in the laboratory archives. Gold is analysed by fire assay with AAS finish, while silver, lead, zinc and copper are assayed by two-acid digestion with AAS finish.
A routine quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedure is adopted to monitor the analytical quality at each lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into each batch of lab samples. QA/QC data at the lab are attached to the assay certificates for each batch of samples.
The Company maintains its own comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis of the exploration samples. Project geologists regularly insert CRM, field duplicates and blanks to each batch of 30 core samples to monitor the sample preparation and analysis procedures at the labs. The analytical quality of the labs is further evaluated with external checks by sending approximately 3-5% of the pulp samples to higher level labs to check for lab bias. Data from both the Company's and the labs' QA/QC programs are reviewed on a timely basis by project geologists.
Guoliang Ma, P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.
Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.
Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.
Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, social and economic impacts of COVID-19; risks relating to: fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting as per the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.
This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.
The technical and scientific information contained herein has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which differs from the standards adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, the technical and scientific information contained herein, including any estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources, may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies subject to the disclosure requirements of the SEC.
Additional information relating to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.
