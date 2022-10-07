Top luxury brokerage in North Texas lists exceptionally beautiful home inspired by France and featuring private movie theater, wine room, pool and outdoor kitchen

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The top luxury brokerage in North Texas announces the offering of a mansion of exceptional elegance. Listed by expert agent Pete Ryan of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, 6223 Park Lane is a custom-built, French-inspired home in the premier Dallas neighborhood of Preston Hollow.

Built in 2010 of stone and topped with a slate roof, the 7,251-square-foot home is sited on .436 acres of lushly landscaped grounds in a neighborhood known for its beauty and seclusion. Appreciated for its winding streets, private lakes and multiacre estates, Preston Hollow is just six miles from downtown Dallas and home to business leaders, arts patrons and cultural influencers.

The luxuries of 6223 Park Lane are many. The grand entry hall has a soaring ceiling and is adjacent to the dining room, which has a herringbone-pattern hardwood floor. The living room is an ideal gathering spot, with a handsome fireplace. It opens to a porch with electronic screens and another fireplace. The kitchen is magazine-worthy with its paneled cabinetry, chef-grade appliances, leathered-marble countertops and marble-topped island. It flows to a breakfast area or den, with a fireplace flanked by built-in shelving. A butler's pantry fitted with a wet bar and a steam warming drawer is adjacent to a climate-controlled wine room, the ideal place for storing cherished vintages.

Also on the first floor is the sumptuous primary suite. The bedroom has a vaulted and beamed ceiling and views to the backyard and pool. The private bath rivals that of a spa, with its steam shower and jetted tub. There are two ample closets and access to both an office space and a wood-paneled library with a fireplace. A second ensuite bedroom — it could be the perfect office — is also on the main floor.

The second floor of the home offers three ensuite bedrooms, two with study nooks. Here you will also find the tiered-floor movie theater, bonus room and another living area, with a vaulted and beamed ceiling and wet bar.

The luxurious living continues outdoors. The alfresco kitchen has a built-in gas grill, sink and refrigerator, while the backyard offers a sparkling pool and relaxing spa. Both the east and west sides of the backyard have low-maintenance turf. Other features of the home are a Generac generator, Vantage lighting controls, a single-car garage and a two-car garage.

6223 Park Lane is represented by Pete Ryan of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $3,650,000. A link to the property is here: https://www.briggsfreeman.com/sales/detail/610-l-599-20170093/6223-park-lane-central-dfw-dallas-tx-75225

