AppliedVR Wins Q3 2022 Comparably Awards-recognized for Happiest Employees, Best Company Compensation, Best Work-Life Balance and Best Perks & Benefits

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AppliedVR , an immersive therapeutics pioneer advancing a novel approach to medicine, today announced it won four awards for its outstanding company culture and support for its workforce. The recognitions, which were awarded by Comparably, included Happiest Employees, Best Company Compensation, Best Company Work-Life Balance and Best Company Perks & Benefits. AppliedVR was recognized in every category Comparably awarded this quarter.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance to compensation. Out of tens of thousands considered, AppliedVR ranked #33 in Happiest Employees, #22 in Best Company Compensation, #36 in Best Company Work-Life Balance and #24 in Best Company Perks & Benefits for small to mid-sized companies.

"Over the last seven years, AppliedVR has been on a mission to help millions of people suffering from pain by pioneering immersive therapeutics that are accessible to all. Everyone on our team cares deeply about our mission and strives to make a difference every day," said Matthew Stoudt, Co-founder and CEO of AppliedVR. "The only way we can achieve our mission, though, is by ensuring that we create a world-class, people-first organization that truly puts people's needs at the center of everything we do. These awards reflect the unique culture that we are building."

AppliedVR is leading a revolution in medicine to address a variety of indications through virtual reality-based therapeutics. The company recently became the first to receive FDA authorization for treating pain – specifically its RelieVRx product indicated as adjunctive treatment for chronic lower back pain. Moving forward, AppliedVR will continue to build out the device distribution infrastructure to support broad market entry next year while also pursuing reimbursement pathways with multiple payers and conducting more clinical testing to demonstrate the efficacy of its products. The company also plans to explore label expansions to support more indications in the near future.

AppliedVR is hiring nationally across multiple teams and expects to grow its workforce by approximately 50 percent in the next year. For more information, please visit the AppliedVR careers page .

AppliedVR is creating a new reality in healthcare. We are pioneering immersive therapeutics (ITx), a new category of medicine, to treat intractable health conditions that affect millions of people worldwide. Today, AppliedVR's treatments represent a robust approach to chronic lower back pain (CLBP) that empowers patients with an intuitive device they can self-manage at home. AppliedVR's RelieVRx™ program is the first VR-based, prescription therapeutic to receive Breakthrough Device Designation and De Novo authorization by the FDA for CLBP. AppliedVR's wellness programs have been trusted by more than 200 leading health systems and thousands of healthcare professionals globally, used on more than 60,000 patients. For more information, visit www.appliedvr.io .

