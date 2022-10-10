LeanDNA's Richard Lebovitz Joins Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Technology Executives

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Lebovitz, Founder and CEO of LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Richard has been invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

LeanDNA Logo (PRNewswire)

Richard's Forbes profile includes a short biography, skills, and recent contributions. This includes his first article, " The Essential Ingredients For Digital Transformation Of Factory Operations ," published on Friday.

Richard was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. A proven track record of successfully improving business growth metrics and distinguished personal and professional achievements are required criteria to be accepted.

"We are honored to welcome Richard Lebovitz into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Richard brings 30 years of unique experience in manufacturing, operations, and global supply chain technology to Forbes. He is a board member of the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) and a contributor to Manufacturing Today, Supply Chain Brain, Industry Today, Aerospace Manufacturing and Design, Future of Sourcing Digital, Wards Auto, and more. In 2001, Richard was named Supply and Demand Chain Executive's Pro to Know of the Year.

"I'm excited to share my perspective on leadership, supply chain management, and factory optimization with a broader audience," said Lebovitz. "And I've already enjoyed exchanging ideas with other Forbes Technology Council members."

