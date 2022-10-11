Appier finalizes acquisition of Woopra to create the next-gen, AI-powered Customer Data Platform

The new platform will enable enterprises to achieve the fastest time-to-insight with superior analytics and intuitive data visualization

TOYKO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier (TSE: 4180), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Woopra, a U.S.-based customer journey analytics SaaS company that provides deep data and insights for enterprises to engage with their customers. This acquisition will further strengthen Appier's leading position in processing first-party data to build a next-generation Customer Data Platform (CDP) with advanced AI technology and user-centric visualization analytics. By adding Woopra to Appier's suite of AI-powered solutions, businesses can integrate and synchronize customer data via one-click integrations, analyze every touch point throughout the customers' journeys in real-time and apply the full strength of Appier's AI-based decision and execution capabilities.

Woopra, headquartered in California, U.S., has a broad customer base in the U.S. and Europe across B2C and B2B industry verticals, and provides a powerful and proven SaaS platform for customer journey analytics, product analytics, marketing automation and data management. This integration will further strengthen Appier's position in the customer and product analytics market and further its enterprise market penetration and growth in the U.S. and European markets. Woopra's global customer base will also offer significant opportunities for Appier to further expand and solidify its global footprint, especially in enhancing the business growth of its enterprise product lines.

The global CDP market is projected to grow from US$1.42 billion in 2022 to U$6.94 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 25.4 percent[1], underlining CDP's important role as the hub of personalization, activation and measurement for companies. However, the time spent from data to insight and insight to action is the most critical issue in the CDP field, which also highlights the fact that more than 87 percent of businesses were reported to have low data analytics maturity[2].

Empowering enterprises to achieve the fastest time-to-insight, analyzing data with intuitive visualization and making decisions through AI-informed insights remain the greatest pain point for most CDP users and companies considering CDPs. These unmet needs have created a tremendous opportunity for Appier to leverage its technology backbone, strengths in AI and deep knowledge in marketing to offer a next-generation CDP that makes the smartest use of data and AI to drive seamless and effective marketing insights-to-execution. This can be accomplished without customers' additional investments and risks of building an entire AI technology stack in-house.

Appier envisions this next-generation CDP to establish 360-degree comprehensive customer profiles from first-party data, provide user-centric insightful analytics and visualization, enable precise prediction of end-user behaviors and tailor effective acquisition and engagement strategies by automated Machine Learning model building.

"Appier will now be able to combine the best of our AI-powered offerings in first-party data management and customer insights with the outstanding analytics and visualization capabilities from Woopra to offer a best-in-class CDP for businesses around the world," said Chih-Han Yu, Co-Founder and CEO, Appier. "Together with Woopra, we will continue to innovate our products, with AI at its core, to bring more creative solutions to the modern marketer operating in a digital environment. Our mission is to turn AI into ROI by making software intelligent. With this acquisition, we are committed to supporting Woopra's customers and we will continue strengthening our innovation in CDP, where all companies can reinvent their customer experience and boost their business opportunities with the power of AI."

"We started Woopra ten years ago with a mission to reinvent how everyone can leverage customer data to make informed decisions. Today marks the next chapter in our journey. We are excited to join forces with Appier to bring to market a next-generation AI-powered CDP which will empower businesses with insights into every touchpoint of a customer's journey and allow them to predict future customer behavior," said Elie Khoury, Co-Founder and CEO, Woopra.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and US, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information and visit ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.

Appendix: Appier's AIXON to be integrated with Woopra with the following benefits

Woopra's superior analytics and visualization capabilities will be integrated with AIXON's AI capabilities, forming the most intelligent and richest customer data that's enabled by predictive analytics. Businesses can benefit from more intelligent user unification and holistic customer profiles using Appier's proprietary approach.

Woopra's modularized data connector and easy-to-configure software platforms will seamlessly integrate with Appier, allowing for smooth and easy connections with external systems by using built-in plugins to integrate with external tools such as CRM data warehouse, as well as overall management of paid and owned media channels, e-commerce and social media platforms.

By synchronizing Woopra with Appier's full-funnel solutions, customers can benefit from inferred insights generated from first-party data with AI-enriched user affinity to upgrade their campaign performance to the next level. By adding Woopra into AIXON and bundled solutions, enterprises can realize Intelligent Profile Acquisition (IPA) and optimize their acquisition strategies and marketing spending with real-time campaign analytics and auto-budget adjustment, allowing marketers to focus on strategic initiatives to make effective AI-powered campaigns.

