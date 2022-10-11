BLAZE and Leafly Announce Expanded Partnership to Offer More Value to Thousands of Cannabis Retailers

New integration boosts operational efficiency for cannabis retailers, enhances online shopping experience

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE ®, the industry-leading cannabis software suite and point-of-sale (POS) platform for Cannabis Retailers, and Leafly , a leading cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced an enhanced partnership that instantly improves inventory management, menu capability and fulfillment tools for cannabis retailers and their employees.

This integration is about helping retailers scale their operations.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Leafly to streamline online ordering for our shared clients and their customers. This integration is about helping retailers scale their operations," said Chris Violas, Chief Executive Officer at BLAZE. "More cannabis consumers are shopping online than ever before and this functionality will help dispensaries capitalize on this growing trend."

The integration allows retailers using BLAZE to accept online orders from Leafly directly without additional POS order inputs, streamlining a complex multi-system process into a convenient, time-efficient and user-friendly experience. Retailers will also have a much higher degree of menu design control and flexibility when it comes to inventory management and product placement on Leafly. Additionally, Leafly users will enjoy a further simplified and seamless transaction experience at those retail locations.

"We are so pleased to expand our partnership with BLAZE and bring even more value to our retailers," said Sam Martin, Chief Operating Officer at Leafly. "This upgrade not only creates a better end-user shopping experience, but it also saves cannabis operators time and improves their data accuracy. When it comes to building a business, we know every improvement brings a competitive edge."

More than 100 million people visit the Leafly consumer marketplace each year to learn about and shop for cannabis products. In 2021, more than 5,200 cannabis retailers in North America leveraged the Leafly platform to reach new customers.

Retailers interested in improving their operations and increasing their revenue streams can visit here to learn more about the Leafly and BLAZE integration.

About BLAZ EⓇ

BLAZE powers the cannabis industry with intuitive technology solutions. Founded in 2017 by tech entrepreneurs and cannabis company operators, the BLAZE software suite fully supports vertically integrated operations, standalone dispensaries, delivery services, distributors and cultivators. The platform's seed-to-sale software and apps enable businesses across the supply chain to easily automate compliance reporting and operate safely within local laws and tax requirements. Cannabis commerce is effortless with a POS platform that centralizes operations and combines efficient online ordering, inventory management, and payment processing. BLAZE offers full APIs and integrates seamlessly with over 60 cannabis tech platforms. Learn more at BLAZE.me

About Leafly

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple's App Store or Google Play.

Media contact: gretchen@mygrasslands.com

