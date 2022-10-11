Clarity Launches Two of Australia's Largest Air Quality Networks

Clarity partners with The Royal Automobile Club Western Australia in Perth, and CleanAir Schools in Sydney to roll-out 400 air quality sensors across Australia

BERKELEY, S.C., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Movement Co. the global leader in air quality and climate pollutants measurement, announced today collaborations with two partners – The Royal Automobile Club (RAC) of Western Australia in Perth, and UNSW on the CleanAir Schools program in NSW. These two partnerships add a combined 400 new air quality measurement points to Australian cities.

Clarity is working with RAC in Western Australia on the launch & deployment of the largest ambient air quality & climate pollutants monitoring network in Australia. The 200-sensor network will cover an area of 9,700 square kilometers in Perth, Western Australia. Later this year, the RAC Air Health Monitor will be made publicly accessible. The Monitor will map air quality in real-time at a resolution of 200m by 200m enabled by Clarity's commercial partner, Ramboll. The tool will be a free resource for the local community to understand their air pollution exposure and take action to improve air quality in their region.

Clarity is also proud to partner with UNSW Digital Grid Futures Institute on the CleanAir Schools program, which is expanding the current air quality monitoring network from 6 to 100 schools across New South Wales over the next two years. This network — winner of the Clean Air Society of Australia and New Zealand Innovation and Excellence in Air Quality Awards 2022 in the Innovation category — is the largest school-based air quality network in Australia. The CleanAir Schools network will include two air quality sensors at each school, for a total of 200 sensors, to measure both the indoor and ambient outdoor air quality.

Clarity COO Dr. Meiling Gao said, "According to the World Health Organization (WHO), poor air quality is responsible for the premature death of 7 million people across the globe every year. These two collaborations with RAC in Western Australia & CleanAir Schools will allow millions of Australians to better understand the localized air quality within their neighborhoods and schools. With this knowledge, residents of Perth and NSW will be able to make informed decisions on how to protect their health, improve their air quality, and combat climate change."

"Through the RAC Air Health Monitor, we want to accelerate action to reduce vehicle emissions in Western Australia," said RAC WA Group Executive Social and Community Impact Patrick Walker. "This requires government and individual behavioural change. Governments in terms of policy changes, investment and education to support electric vehicle uptake and tackle congestion. Individuals in terms of purchasing lower emission vehicles and driving less through considering greater use of public transport and e-mobility devices and walking and cycling more."

A/Prof. Donna Green, UNSW said, "These sensors will enable us to identify how best to protect our children's health while they are at school. No guesswork – real measurements - both inside the classroom where the children spend most of their day, and outside where they play. This study will be broadly applicable elsewhere, enabling us to develop guidance for bushfire season as well as for traffic pollution for schools nationwide."

In the past air quality monitoring systems were prohibitively expensive — up to 100x more expensive than Clarity's calibrated air sensors — and only governments had the resources to roll out such systems for their citizens. Today, thanks to advancements in technology by companies like Clarity, these systems are more widely available, which means that air quality monitoring is more accessible than it's ever been. These two collaborations demonstrate how organizations can take advantage of this newly democratized technology to better understand air quality.

Clarity was founded with a belief that everyone has the right to breathe clean air. One of the greatest challenges to achieving that mission is our continued reliance on the burning of fossil fuels. Studies show that the burning of fossil fuels is also one of the leading causes of climate change.

Because the social costs of air pollution are more measurable and near-term than those of climate change, local leaders can cite air pollution — estimated to have a global economic cost of $2.9 trillion, or 3.3 percent of the world's GDP — to take action to improve air quality and consequently reduce the effects of climate change.

Clarity Movement Co. is transforming the way governments, education centers, businesses, and communities understand and respond to air pollution and climate pollutants. Clarity provides the most complete, scalable air monitoring solution, with unmatched hardware, software, and expert services. Used in more than 65 countries around the world, Clarity solutions empower our customers to understand and take action to combat air pollution and climate change. For more information visit: https://www.clarity.io/ .

