Exos Launches The Game Changer & The Game Changer LIVE

Industry-leading coaching company, Exos launches a new digital application and immersive in-person experience, bolstering mental health and combating the likes of quiet quitting and burnout.

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exos, the industry-leading coaching company, today announced the company's launch of its newest digital application, The Game Changer, and corresponding immersive in-person experience, The Game Changer LIVE.

On the heels of World Mental Health Day, Exos released two new programs proven to significantly reduce stress and re-ignite people's passion for work: The Game Changer and The Game Changer LIVE. Additionally, to help more people conquer workplace burnout year-round, Exos will give away free seats to The Game Changer to the first 25 people who sign up at https://perform.teamexos.com/tgc .

The Game Changer is a six-week experience designed to get people to rethink what it means to sustain performance and career success in the long run. Members are guided by an Exos performance coach and industry experts to overcome barriers holding them back from reaching their highest potential, and learn science-backed strategies to deepen their curiosity, awaken their creativity, and help sustain energy and focus. The program combines weekly individual self-led challenges and live virtual team-based huddles to create accountability, community, and support.

The latest corporate wellness program from Exos, The Game Changer, has been proven to reduce stress levels for 70% of its participants, with 91% saying it reignited their passion and purpose, and 97% applying what they learned in the program directly into their work. From Fortune 100 brands to Big Tech, leaders at global companies say The Game Changer improved their resilience and empowered them to become better leaders.

"Exos recognized a need in the marketplace to re-energize the corporate workforce," says Exos Sr. Director of Performance Psychology, Dr. Sarah Sarkis. "With so many challenges like burnout and quiet quitting, we identified the problem and quickly pivoted to provide solutions that will help lead us into the new era of The Great Re-Engagement."

The Game Changer LIVE brings Exos' methodologies to companies and their employees via a two-day on-site immersive experience. Exos coaches join office teams on their turf to explore and practice groundbreaking strategies — ones that are scientifically proven to improve how humans, teams, and workplace cultures function. Exos guides teams through a strategic mix of keynotes, breakout discussions, workshops, and recharge breaks related to the four science-backed principles of working better together: establishing psychological safety, prioritizing recovery, making room for flow, and promoting different points of view.

"We're more isolated and burned out than ever - and we've gotten used to it. We work from home, sweat solo, socialize over Zoom, and replace real connection with screen time. This is not our best normal, and it's not sustainable," says O'Hagan. " Programs like The Game Changer and The Game Changer LIVE bring interaction and engagement back to the forefront of the conversation. "We bring a sense of purpose, community, and real coaching to you as opposed to just having an automated app tell you what to do."

Exos can empower your team - in person, remotely, or both. Find out more about The Game Changer here , sign up for the program here , and set your team up with The Game Changer LIVE here .

About Exos

Exos is an elite coaching company with 22+ years of experience empowering pro athletes, the military, and Fortune 100 corporate professionals to perform at their best. With industry-leading corporate wellness services, Exos is the trusted wellness source for leading brands, helping more than 400,000 employees return to their peak performance post-pandemic. With a holistic understanding of performance spanning movement, nutrition, mindset, and recovery, Exos creates customized in-person and virtual programs that empower teams to succeed in their pursuits at the office and beyond.

