GEODIS completes acquisition of Need It Now Delivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, today announced it has completed its acquisition of American company Need It Now Delivers following regulatory approvals. The acquisition significantly expands GEODIS's U.S. presence in the areas of contract logistics and final mile delivery and strengthens its end-to-end freight network domestically and internationally.

Based in Keasbey, New Jersey, Need It Now Delivers operates a major freight network in the United States—with a strong presence in the East—including over 65 company locations and more than 300 interconnected distribution points. Need It Now Delivers features a workforce of more than 2,000 employees and serves over 1,600 customers across a variety of high-growth sectors, including apparel, electronics, home furnishings, automotive products and medical supplies. In addition to omnichannel and final mile capabilities, Need It Now Delivers offers logistics services including white glove home delivery, direct-to-consumer parcel delivery, contract logistics and same day logistics.

"The completion of the Need It Now Delivers acquisition will accelerate our continued growth in the U.S., which has become an essential market for GEODIS, as we remain committed to building a fully integrated network of transport and logistics hubs globally," said Marie-Christine Lombard, CEO of GEODIS. "This acquisition allows GEODIS to expand our offerings in a consolidating market and solidify our position as one of the world's top 10 leading logistics providers."

The acquisition will strengthen GEODIS's national freight distribution network and final mile delivery, omnichannel and e-Commerce capabilities in the United States alongside its existing contract logistics and freight forwarding lines of business in the country. GEODIS customers will now have access to expanded transportation management and warehousing capabilities in the U.S. while Need It Now Delivers clients will have the opportunity to bolster their global supply chains with new access to GEODIS's international freight forwarding and contract logistics networks for a comprehensive solution.

"GEODIS acquired Need It Now Delivers due to its proven and dedicated team, expansive national network with a commitment to best-in-class service, and diverse and longstanding customer relationships in high-growth industry verticals," said Mike Honious, President & CEO of GEODIS in Americas. "I am confident the combination of our two organizations will create a powerful set of end-to-end logistics solutions to best support our customers' growth."

With the completion of the Need It Now Delivers acquisition, GEODIS now employs approximately 15,000 teammates in the U.S. (with more than 17,000 employees in the Americas region) and operates over 200 locations totaling 52.9 million square feet of warehousing space domestically. The combined organizations would have generated $3.7 billion for full year 2021 in the U.S.

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 44,000 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 7 in its sector across the world. In 2021, GEODIS generated €10.9 billion in revenue.

