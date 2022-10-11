ideation on the Road is the premier fashion technology conference dedicated to helping brands and retailers adapt to the ever-changing consumer climate

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation leader Lectra today announced that the annual ideation Conference will be on the road for the first year since acquiring Gerber Technology. As the industry faces macroeconomic issues from supply chain disruption to rising inflation, ideation will make way for expert insights and commentary that can shape the ideas and strategies, for digital transformation that will fuel the industry forward.

Lectra Hosts 2022 ideation On the Road Conference; Heading to Major North America Cities

For over 20 years, ideation has been bringing together the Fashion industry to discuss and showcase how technology is shaping the future. In 2021 ideation was held virtually with a live fashion show event in the Lectra Innovation Center and gathered over 2,200 industry professionals. This year, the conference will be back in person and touring major cities coast to coast, beginning in New York on November 9th and 10th, followed by Los Angeles on December 8th, Mexico on November 17th, and Atlanta in January 2023.

"Today, more than ever, the fashion industry relies on digital transformation to keep pace with consumer demand and manage the ever-evolving supply chain challenges we face globally," said Leonard Marano, President of Americas at Lectra. "Lectra continues to lead the conversation surrounding industry 4.0 technology and its potential to disrupt, innovate, and improve our industry – ideation is the perfect place to have that discussion."

Since Lectra's 2021 acquisition of Gerber Technology, this year's ideation event will highlight the unified brands, the current interoperability and what's coming in the future. Ideation attracts leading companies including platinum sponsors Kornit and Greentex, as well as sponsors SPESA, DXM, Twine, Fashion Snoops and Coresight Research.

Through ideation on the road, there will be more opportunities that feature industry-leading discussions including:

Keynote given by Bill McRaith , industry veteran and former executive at PVH, Walmart, and Victoria's Secret

Industry panels

Informative breakout sessions

Demonstrations of solutions via interactive studios

Invite-only executive forum

Live fashion show (in select cities)

With the dramatic shift towards e-commerce, social media and even live-streamed selling, brands, retailers, and manufacturers have had to rethink the way they sell, develop, and manufacture their collections in a new direct-to-consumer approach.

Lectra's solution, Retviews, will be showcased at the ideation, highlighting how brands can easily assess their market and better gauge supply chain issues, to offer consumers what they want while predicting the market's available stocks and prices. The platform monitors over 5,000 brands globally, curating the data onto the Retviews platform allowing users to easily visualize it through easy-to-digest reports. In addition to Retviews, this year's ideation event will include On Demand and optimized cutting room solutions that will showcase the initial design to the final product. Through Lectra's solutions, such as Fashion On Demand by Lectra, Kubix Link, Gerber AccuMark, and Quick and Flex Offer by Lectra, merchandisers and eCommerce managers will gain insight into how to succeed in a world where planning is facing headwinds. Special announcements and the latest product releases will also be shared, including the new Gerber AccuMark v15.1, Kubix Link, Gerber YuniquePLM and Cloud Nesting.

To learn more about ideation or to register, please visit https://www.lectra.com/en/ideation-on-the-road-rebuilding-the-industrys-future-together.

About Lectra

As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies.

The group offers industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. In doing so, Lectra helps its customers push boundaries and unlock their potential. The group is proud to state that its 2,500 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators.

Founded in 1973, Lectra reported revenues of 388 million euros in 2021 and is listed on Euronext (LSS). For more information, visit lectra.com.

