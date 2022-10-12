Andrew Johnson Joins Yardstik as Chief Operating Officer

Former Compellent and Branch GTM Leader will Fuel Yardstik's Next Phase of Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardstik, a technology company offering screening, verification, and training solutions tailored to gig marketplaces and SaaS platforms, announced today that Andrew Johnson, former Vice President of Revenue and Go-to-Market at Branch, has joined their executive team as Chief Operating Officer.

Johnson brings over fourteen years of experience helping SaaS organizations achieve rapid growth. His resume includes four years at Compellent Technologies before their $960 million acquisition by Dell. He then joined Dialpad as their first non-technical hire and helped to lay the foundation of a business that has grown to a valuation of $2.2 billion. Most recently, he played a pivotal role in Branch becoming one of the fastest growing companies in the Midwest, with over 2,000% revenue growth in the past three years.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Andrew to the band," said Yardstik Co-founder and CEO Matt Meents. "He has demonstrated a consistent track record of building world-class teams and helping businesses like ours operationalize, scale quickly, and reach new heights. We've laid a great foundation here, and we're excited to have Andrew help us continue putting our foot on the gas."

Yardstik raised $8 million in Series A funding in February of this year and has continued on its aggressive growth trajectory, achieving 427% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2. Johnson will focus on bringing together the Product, Operations, and GTM teams at Yardstik to help them further accelerate their already impressive growth trajectory.

"All the pieces are in place here at Yardstik," said Johnson. "There's a clear vision, led by great people and strong tech. They've found product-market fit with marketplaces and vertical SaaS platforms, which has them growing at an incredibly fast clip. I couldn't be more excited about Yardstik's momentum and this next step in my journey."

About Yardstik

Yardstik is a technology company on a mission to build trust and safety in the internet economy. Their human security platform offers modular packages of screening, verification, and training solutions to help marketplaces and platforms more easily hire, onboard, and manage safer workforces. Learn more at www.yardstik.com.

