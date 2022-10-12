ENTREPRENEURIAL SUCCESS STORY TRUDY JACOBSON LAUNCHES SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA

"Great American Women" Series To Honor and Empower Great Women Doing Great Things In America

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- She shattered the glass ceiling. She fought battle after battle and experienced roadblock after roadblock while doing so. She was attacked, discriminated against and swindled. Now she's using her story to help other women succeed.

Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor a new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.

"I'm so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women."

The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.

"There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they've accomplished in life."

The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured.

Through resiliency, hard work and their determination to keep going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.

Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.

Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.

Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname "Lady Trucker".

While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.

Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn't right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.

"The main reason I've been successful is because I never make or accept excuses."

She knows it's important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.

You can watch the web series here.

Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

https://www.facebook.com/TrudyJacobsonTA/

https://www.instagram.com/trudyjacobsonta/

https://twitter.com/TrudyJacobsonTA

To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.

For media inquiries, contact Allison Pagliughi at allison@thesilentpartnermarketing.com or 866.432.6456.

