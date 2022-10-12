HORVATH & TREMBLAY OPENS THIRD FLORIDA OFFICE IN JACKSONVILLE, FL

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horvath & Tremblay, one of the most active and successful Investment Real Estate Brokerage firms in the U.S. has opened a new office in Jacksonville, Florida with the recent addition of a retail investment sales team based in the region.

The group includes Chad Atwood, Jessica Harris and Andy Prater and will be led by Managing Director, Kirk Felici. "We are thrilled to have Chad, Jessica and Andy join our team, they are leaders in their prospective market and will be a great fit to our collaborative culture," Felici says.

"We are excited to join such a fast growing, technology driven, and broker led firm that continues to innovate and provide superior services to their clients and brokers," Chad Atwood said.

This will be the third office for Horvath & Tremblay in Florida, recently opening Miami, and Ft Lauderdale. Horvath & Tremblay is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a total of nine offices across the United States.

Horvath & Tremblay is one of the most active and successful Investment Real Estate Brokerage firms in the United States. The company's advisors specialize in the sale of single tenant net-lease, multi-tenant retail, apartment and mixed-use properties, and have market pacing experience successfully structuring sale lease-back programs, portfolio dispositions, and 1031 exchanges. The firm is dedicated to being the preferred source of information and expertise in the marketplace for private investors, developers, institutions, and industry professionals.

