Lean Solutions Group Announces Partnership with Symtrain

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, announced today it is partnering with Symtrain, an employee microtraining technology company. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), Symtrain's proprietary microtraining solution – Symtrain AI – will help Leans Solutions Group's clients to quickly onboard new employees by automating the role play process and practicing real-world scenarios that provide immediate feedback.

"We work hard to give our customers a competitive edge. Partnering with Symtrain means the customer services, sales, and support employees we help our clients staff will be trained in record time, accessing in-depth simulations that ensure complete proficiency," said Robert Cadena, CEO and co-founder of Lean Solutions Group. "These employees are the faces of their companies and the main point of human contact with their customers. Excellent service is the key to loyalty, retention, business growth, and profits."

Simulating real-word conversations between employees and customers, Symtrain AI allows employees to practice customer interactions, from the simplest to the most challenging situations. While the technology simulates the conversations, AI is listening to the trainee's conversation and provides immediate feedback on performance, keywords, terminology, emotional sentiment, and system navigation. Managers can review team members' performance additional feedback for areas of improvement.

"With Symtrain AI, Lean Solutions Group's clients gain a completely immersive training experience, an efficient and robust training program, and enhanced customer interactions," said Dan McCann, CEO and chief learning officer of Symtrain. "Employees will improve their skills, productivity, and confidence."

Nearshore and offshore customer service support is a key offering of Lean Solutions Group. The company continues to expand its workforce and offerings to meet client demand, including its recent opening of its seventh satellite office in Manila, Philippines, to provide 24/7 support. Lean Solutions Group is projected to grow its workforce of 8,000 employees to more than 10,000 by the end of the year.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of 7,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

About Symtrain AI

Symtrain is an advanced AI-based training platform that leverages live calls and interactions to simulate real-world coaching scenarios that prepare front-line agents for interactions with customers. An immersive CX training experience, Symtrain is helping teams learn more, faster. Based in Atlanta, the company is revolutionizing training by utilizing advanced AI technology and coaching to drive performance. For more information, visit www.Symtrain.com.

